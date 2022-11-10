Richmond Flowers Joins Range Media Partners – The Hamden Journal

Range Media Partners is continuing to building out its sports division, Range Sports, as it has partnered with Richmond Flowers’ Collective Sports Advisors and tapped Flowers to become the President of Football and Coaching at Range Sports. Flowers will lead the newly formed football division Range Collective, which will now serve as the umbrella company for all football verticals.

The partnership between Range Media Partners and Flowers will expand Range’s representation business and provide additional opportunities for Flower’s existing football clients including direct access to Range Media’s vast suite of services. Range Media Services include: TV and Film production and distribution; brand marketing and endorsements; Web 3.0; live event production; advanced data/analytics; business development; and venture capital. The mutual amplification now possible between the two companies will create a cutting-edge, comprehensive, and sought-after experience for football’s top coaches, players and personalities.

Since its inception in 2017, Flowers has developed Collective Sports Advisors and QB Collective into one of football’s top representation outfits and coaching incubators. His clients include prolific NFL head coaches Mike McDaniel, Brandon Staley, Nathaniel Hackett and Robert Saleh, coordinators Adam Stenavich, Justin Outten, Ben Johnson, Frank Smith, Patrick Graham and Ejiro Evero and many of the best position coaches in football.

Range is investing in QB Collective with Flowers continuing to oversee its operations and expansion. Range, Flowers and select coaching clients will utilize QB Collective as an internal identification pipeline for coaches and quarterbacks to learn and grow together. Their growth will be assisted through cutting edge content capture, data driven, immersive virtual and live events curated to create a distinct advantage for coaches, quarterbacks. These tools will also be made available to strategic media partners who will help amplify the agency’s growth.

Range and Flowers envision QB Collective expansion into distribution of instructional content to provide best-in-class instructional media across football at every developmental level and will provide unparalleled support to its quarterbacks in each phase of their on-field and brand-building journeys.

“Richmond has pioneered a one-of-a-kind coaching representation business via technology, content capture and data coupled with a proprietary training platform for Quarterbacks and Coaches. We’re excited to utilize the full breadth of Range capabilities to accelerate growth of the business and expand into new areas.” Said Will Funk, President of Range Sports.

A former college football player and graduate of Duke University, Flowers spent nearly a decade coaching and playing in the NFL. As the only agent to have both played and coached in the NFL, Flowers brings a unique perspective to the industry. Flowers’ NFL coaching career began as an offensive staff member under two-time Super Bowl winning Head Coach Mike Shanahan in Washington while working alongside some of the most successful coaches in the NFL, including Kyle Shanahan, Sean Mcvay, Matt Lafleur and Mike McDaniel.

“Our success as a company is the result of inside perspective — actually living the journey of both an aspiring NFL player and NFL coach and knowing firsthand what each actually needs,” Flowers said. “Range’s culture and commitment to personalized service made it a perfect fit for us. That’s what builds stronger relationships, with more meaning and the winning edge. This partnership provides the opportunity and resources for our clients to have everything they need both on and off the field.”

The partnership and hiring comes after Range made major strides in the sports world when it announced this past July that it had tapped former WarnerMedia exec Will Funk as President. The strategy of the new venture was to work synergistically across Range’s existing departments to produce live and on-demand original sports programming; manage and advise best-in class-sports talent, properties and IP; and invest in the future of sports content and distribution.