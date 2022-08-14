Richmond Cup Series results, points

NASCAR Cup Richmond results, points: Kevin Harvick scored his second consecutive victory Sunday, seizing control in the final 100 laps at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick took his first lead on Lap 334 of 400 and led 55 of the final 67 laps in the No. 4 Ford for his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. His fourth victory at Richmond came after he snapped a 65-race winless streak at Michigan last Sunday and qualified for the playoffs.

In becoming the seventh driver to win multiple races in 2022, Harvick is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time win list. It’s the eighth multiple winning streak of the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s career and his first since Michigan in 2020.

Christopher Bell finished second, followed by Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Joey Logano led a race-high 222 laps but faded to sixth.

Harvick, 46, became the second-oldest Richmond winner after Harry Gant and has 29 wins since turning 40, which ranks third all time in NASCAR history.

POINTS REPORT

With two races remaining in the regular season, Chase Elliott holds a 116-point lead in the standings over Ryan Blaney, who remains the only winless driver on the 16-driver playoff grid.

Blaney increased his lead to 26 points over winless Martin Truex Jr., who was bumped from a provisional playoff spot by Harvick’s win last week.

Kyle Larson moved from fifth to third in the standings while Ross Chastain dropped from third to fifth.

Harvick became the 10th driver to clinch a playoff spot.

NEXT: The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Watkins Glen International. The Aug. 21 race broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET on USA from the road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

