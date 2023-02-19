Richard Gere’s Wife Says He’s ‘Recovering’ from Pneumonia on Family Vacation in Mexico

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere is on the mend.

The actor, 73, caught a case of pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico for his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday, PEOPLE can confirm. TMZ was first to report the news.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, Silva, 40, shared a photograph of herself and her husband walking hand in hand with one of their sons as she thanked fans for their support amid the Maybe I Do star’s illness in the caption of her post.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and [worried] messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today!” Silva wrote of Gere.

“The worst has already [passed]!” she continued. “Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them! ♥️♥️ #thankyou.”

Silva’s latest post comes about after she shared a photo earlier in the week of herself walking toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with 4-year-old son Alexander as his little brother — whom the publicist and Gere welcomed in April 2020 — ran just ahead of them.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family, today finally I feel much better!” Silva wrote in the caption. “Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40.”

In addition to their two boys together, Gere is dad to 22-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is also mom to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend the 2019 City Harvest Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 30, 2019 in New York City

Jim Spellman/Getty

Gere and Silva knew each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married “weeks and weeks ago” and were “extraordinarily happy,” adding, “They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together.”

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he “has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes.”