Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy Movie ‘The Tutor’ Acquired By Bleecker Street – The Hamden Journal

Bleecker Street has snapped up U.S. rights to Alice Troughton’s feature directorial debut The Tutor, which will star Oscar nominees Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack. Bleecker Street is planning a 2023 release in cinemas.

The project, billed as a high-class thriller examining social status, follows an aspiring young author, hungry for recognition and success, who takes a tutoring position at a legendary writer’s estate. Soon the young tutor realizes he is engulfed in his hero’s complicated family legacy which holds a deadly past and threatens his own future. Alex MacKeith penned the screenplay.

Bleecker Street



Poison Chef’s Camille Gatin, Jeva Films’ Cassandra Sigsgaard, Egoli Tossell Pictures’ Judy Tossell and Constellation Productions’ Fabien Westerhoff are producing the film. Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will serve as EPs, with Miranda King serving as an associate producer and overseeing for the studio. London and Paris based Film Constellation is handling global sales with cameras rolling in Hamburg, Germany on June 13.

Said the pic’s producers, “We couldn’t be happier to team up with Bleecker Street to bring to life Alice’s unique vision of Alex’s page turner, paired with this fiercely talented cast and crafted by a gifted filmmaking team in Germany.”

Grant was nominated for an Oscar for his turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me? opposite Melissa McCarthy for Searchlight Pictures. He will soon be seen in Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson and most recently starred in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for New Regency which was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year.

Delpy was nominated for two Oscars for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for 2005’s Before Sunset and 2014’s Before Midnight alongside Ethan Hawke. She also wrote, produced, starred and directed on the Netflix series On the Verge.

McCormack is best known for his role as Isaiah in BBC’s hit series Peaky Blinders as well as Amazon’s The Wheel of Time. He can next be seen in the upcoming Good Luck to You, Leo Grande with Emma Thompson.

The deal was brokered between Bleecker Street’s Head of Acquisitions Kent Sanderson and Miranda King, with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street alongside Fabien Westerhoff from Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers. Grant is repped by Curtis Brown Group and WME. Delpy is repped by Tavistock Wood and CAA and McCormack is repped by Hamilton Hodell, WME and Echo Lake Entertainment. Troughton by Independent Talent Group and The Gersh Agency.

The film is a Germany-UK official co-production through the European Convention and production has been supported by the MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) and the UK Global Screen Fund, financed by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the BFI.

Bleecker Street recently picked up U.S. to Frances O’Connor’s Emily starring Emma Mackey out of Cannes. Other recent acquisitions include Catherine Hardwicke’s Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette which is currently shooting. Upcoming features include Montana Story with Haley Lu Richardson which released on May 13; Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List with Freida Pinto on July 1; A Love Song starring Dale Dickey on July 29; James Ponsoldt’s Summering on August 12; Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 with John Boyega on August 26; and Oscar winning director Guy Nattiv’s Golda starring Academy Award winner Helen Mirren later this year.