Richard Cabral Sets First Post-‘Mayans M.C.’ Role With Peacock Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominee Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C., American Crime) has joined the cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Cabral will star as Quiet’s (Stephanie Beatriz) overprotective brother Loud in the live-action video game adaptation.

From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.

Neve Campbell, Thomas Hayden Church, and Will Arnett also star.

Mackie and showrunner Smith will executive produce alongside Kitao Sakurai — who also will direct multiple episodes — Reese, Wernick, Arnett, and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue production company, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

The series based on the PlayStation video games is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Cabral recently exited FX’s Mayans M.C. after four seasons appearing in his final episode on May 10. He’s already a credited writer on the Season 4 episode 7 titled “Dialogue With The Mirror.”

He was nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Hector Tontz in ABC’s American Crime.

