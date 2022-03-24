Richard Bland’s Masters dream hit by Bryson DeChambeau rules controversy at World Match Play

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Richard Bland of England look on from the second tee during the first day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas – Richard Bland keeps Masters dream alive at WGC World Match Play after halving with Bryson DeChambeau – GETTY IMAGES

It would not be Bryson DeChambeau on a golf course making his return from a ping pong injury, unless there was a controversy.

In the opening day of the World Match Play battle billed as “Mr Evergreen versus The Incredible Bulk”, the American received a rules decision at a crucial moment that was entirely more favourable than the officials had delivered a little while before.

Of course, it proved crucial to their group match and might even cost Richard Bland a dream place at The Masters. That would be ample reason to rip off one’s shirt.

Bland, the 49-year-old from Southampton endeavouring to award longevity an even better name by becoming the oldest ever pro to qualify for the first major of the season, halved with the 28-year-old famous for piling on so much weight a few years ago he looks more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan.

Yet not until Bland arrived back at the Austin Country Club clubhouse did he realise that his opponent had caught an almighty break at the 13th.

A few groups before the Belgian Thomas Pieters had sent his approach into the sprinkler head on the cusp of the greenside water hazard and was told he must take a penalty. DeChambeau hit his approach to essentially the same position.

However, this time the officials deduced that there had been a mistake with the Pieters ruling because of the slipshod manner in which the designating paint had been brushed, and that DeChambeau was, indeed, allowed a free drop.

DeChambeau escaped with a half on that hole and a half overall.

In truth, it was what the indifferent result the encounter deserved. It was a far cry from its cartoon-like billing – the clash between a veteran goody desperate to advance far enough in this competition to qualify for his first major at Augusta and the pantomime villain who had not played competitively for six weeks.

Bland needs to win Group 5 and progress to the weekend’s knockout stages if he is to have a chance of qualifying for Augusta and must take heart from avoiding defeat against the 2020 US Open champion.

On Thursday, he took on another American in Talor Gooch who accounted for Lee Westwood 3&2.

DeChambeau, who on the first hole drove into a hospitality tent, knows he has to straighten up before he faces Westwood, the 48-year-old with whom he enjoyed coming out in front of such a memorable down-the-stretch tussle at Bay Hill last year.

“We didn’t play our best today, obviously; just a bit rusty,” Dechambeau said. “Obviously, I hit some wayward shots. I was just concerned – very cautious. That probably cost me quite a bit, and then I three-putted a few times. I haven’t practised the way I should have on the putting green for speed, and I’ll work on that after.”

DeChambeau is plainly not fit. But he swears it is not his violent, Captain-Caveman swings of the driver to produce record ball speeds of 200 mph-plus that are to blame for his wrist problem – or indeed the exhaustive Shwarzenegger gym workouts that led to his eye-opening absence.

No, DeChambeau claims that it has been the exertions of table tennis that has set back his Masters challenge.

“People are going to say this has been because of the speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard,” DeChambeau said.

“But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is. However, this happened playing table tennis. Not golf.

“Am I going fully at it here this week? No. Not even close. I won’t be able to go at it until probably Augusta time.”

Talor Gooch of The United States plays his second shot on the par 4, first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2022 in Orlando, Florida – GETTY IMAGES

There are also concerns over Paul Casey’s fitness for Georgia after he was forced to concede against Canadian Corey Conners because of back spasms. The pair were all square when they hit their tee shots on the third when Casey signalled he was unable to continue.

The 44-year-old, twice a Match Play runner-up and a winner of the Wentworth version back in 2006, has not yet ruled himself out of his remaining group matches against Alex Noren on Thursday and Louis Oosthuizen on Friday and could still win both to potentially advance.

Ian Poulter’s chances of playing in his 15th Masters in 17 years suffered a huge setback when he was beaten 2&1 by world No 5, Scottie Scheffler.