Richard Atchison arrested for allegedly throwing Christmas tree at wife

A Florida man allegedly threw a Christmas tree at his wife during an argument that was sparked when she asked him to help make dinner, authorities said.

Richard Atchison, 52, “lost his temper” in the couple’s Fruitland Park home Monday evening after his wife asked for help and put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing him with water, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

Atchison packed his things and went outside to his vehicle, before returning home because “he had been drinking” and told his wife to leave instead.

When the wife tried to go, deputies say Atchison shoved her, picked up a Christmas tree that was in the corner of the room and threw it at her, striking her. He then allegedly blocked the front door to prevent her from leaving.

Atchison was booked on domestic battery charges and taken to the Lake County Jail without incident.