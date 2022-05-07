Rich Strike Wins In Historic Upset – The Hamden Journal

Rich Strike has come in as the surprise winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The horse’s triumph was historic in nature, coming as the second-biggest upset in the 148-year history of the race.

Rich Strike only entered the lineup for the Kentucky Derby on Friday, after the dropout of Ethereal Road, coming into the race at 80-1 odds of winning. The only Kentucky Derby competitor prevailing over tougher odds was Donerail—who entered as a longshot at 91-1 odds, way back in 1913.

Rick Strike’s win marked the first at the Kentucky Derby for jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed. Epicenter took second place, with Zandon finishing in third. Other competitors this year included Simplification (#4), Mo Donegal (#5), Barber Road (#6), Tawny Port (#7), Smile Happy (#8), Tiz the Bomb (#9), Zozos (#10), Classic Causeway (#11), Taiba (#12), Crown Pride (#13), Happy Jack (#14), Messier (#15), White Abarrio (#16), Charge It (#17), Cyberknife (#18), Pioneer of Medina (#19) and Summer Is Tomorrow (#20).