Rich Strike takes stunning upset win at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in three years, Churchill Downs hosted its first full capacity Kentucky Derby on Saturday. And the race’s shocking finish didn’t disappoint.

More than 100,000 spectators at the historic Louisville racetrack gathered to watch Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who was a late addition to the field, roar past the competition for a stunning win in the 148th Kentucky Derby. Epicenter finished second and Zandon was third.

Derby day: Churchill Downs race results from the 2022 Kentucky Derby undercard races

Print this: Kentucky Derby betting guide before you go to Churchill Downs

We were at the racetrack all day. Here’s a look back at some of what we saw:

Rich Strike wins 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Rich Strike won the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening.

Rich Strike outlasted Derby favorites Epicenter and Zandon in the final seconds to win the prestigious race. Trainer Eric Reed won his first Kentucky Derby win in his first appearance.

“I don’t know how (to put the win into words). I fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire. I about passed out. I’m so happy,” Reed said. “This is something, you know, is the reason everybody does this, because we’re not supposed to be here, but I knew this horse loved the track, and we’ve been training so good all year.”

More on Rich Strike: What to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse

6 p.m. — Former President Donald Trump arrives at Churchill Downs

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Churchill Downs Saturday around 5:30 p.m. to a buzzing crowd.

Courier Journal reporters at Churchill Downs said that there was an increase in FBI and Kentucky State Police personnel before Trump arrived. Two reporters in the infield said security guards locked them in the area and told them nobody was allowed to enter or leave, temporarily.

Another Courier Journal reporter said that by the section where Trump was set to enter — the Finish Line Suites — security guards forced everyone out, closing a gate and putting up a curtain.

Story continues

Another Courier Journal reporter said they heard booing and cheering on the other side of the curtain, though could not see beyond it.

A little after 6 p.m., the curtains came down, and guests could move freely again.

Trump’s appearance was confirmed by Ricky L. Jones, professor and chair of the Pan-African Studies department at the University of Louisville.

A Courier Journal photograph spotted Trump standing at a Finish Line suite with Kelly Craft, a Kentucky businesswoman who served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2019 to 2021 and is a heavily rumored candidate for governor of Kentucky for 2023.

Former President Donald Trump appeared at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Photo from digital screen)

Trump came into the spotlight late last month when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted out a copy of an invitation to a Derby-day event at Churchill Downs hosted by “MAGA, Again!”, a Trump-aligned super PAC, that says it will be attended by the Republican leader himself.

The invitation says the PAC, along with board of directors chair Pam Bondi, national finance chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, Richard Grenell and Matt Whitaker “invite you to the Kentucky Derby with special guest President Donald J. Trump…”

The invite from the PAC — the full formal name of which is “Make America Great Again, Again! Inc.” — lists the price to attend at $75,000 per person and $150,000 per couple. Churchill Downs previously declined through a spokesman to confirm the event is happening on its property.

Trump is the first former president to attend the Kentucky Derby since 2000, when George H.W. Bush his son, then-Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush, attended the race. Former President Richard Nixon is the only is the only president to attend the race while he was holding office — he did so in 1969.

Previously: Price to go to Kentucky Derby political fundraiser with Donald Trump — $75,000

4:30 p.m. — Infield has a ‘frat party’ feeling to it 2.5 hours ahead of Derby

The notorious infield of Churchill Downs is living up to its reputation as the party spot for the Kentucky Derby.

Courier Journal reporter Olivia Krauth said that roughly 2.5 hours ahead of the annual Run for the Roses, the infield is “PACKED.”

“Very, very difficult to walk anywhere + lots of intoxicated folks,” she wrote in a tweet.

In another one, she said that the infield “feels VERY frat party” at the moment.

3:40 p.m. — Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby field questions on the red carpet

We asked celebrities several different questions as they arrived at Churchill Downs this afternoon. Watch their responses here:

Celebrities at the Derby: Celebrities from music, TV, and sports walk the red carpet at the 2022 Kentucky Derby

When is the post time for the Kentucky Derby?

The 2022 Kentucky Derby has a post time of 6:57 p.m. EDT.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC has broadcast rights for the Kentucky Derby. While the 2022 TV schedule has not been announced, coverage of the Kentucky Derby traditionally runs from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

2:45 p.m. — Drake makes his way to Derby, creating traffic in the infield

Rap sensation Drake headed to Churchill Downs Saturday afternoon to film a music video with Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow for a song titled — wait for it — “Churchill Downs.”

And it caused quite a commotion in the infield.

Courier Journal reporters Tessa Duvall and Kala Kachmar both said the tunnel between the infield and front side was temporarily blocked off by a couple of buses carrying Drake and his entourage.

Security eventually let people through — “what a cluster,” Kachmar said.

Horse racing terms: Jog, bit, breeze? Horse racing terms to keep you in the know for Kentucky Derby 2022

1:15 p.m. — Beshear on Trump at Derby: ‘We welcome everybody’

With former U.S. President Donald Trump expected to make an appearance Saturday at Churchill Downs, Gov. Andy Beshear said “the great thing about the Kentucky Derby is that we welcome everybody into Kentucky.”

“This is a day of festivity, where hopefully we put any divisions aside,” Beshear said. “Hopefully we focus more on the race in front of us than any races in our future.”

As of 1:15 p.m., Courier Journal reporters have not spotted Trump at Churchill Downs. The former president is set to appear at a fundraiser hosted at the racetrack by a super PAC.

Kentucky Derby 2022: Here’s your complete guide to the 2022 race

12:40 p.m. — Courier Journal launches Twitter moment for the Kentucky Derby

The Courier Journal has launched a Twitter moment for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Here, you will be able to find all the latest from reporters on the horse races, costumes, shenanigans and everything in between throughout the day.

12:30 p.m. — Celebrities, politicians and a T-Rex strut down the red carpet

Celebrities, politicians and a Tyrannosaurus rex — oh my!

From former “Saved By The Bell” star Mario Lopez to NSYNC, celebrities stopped by the red carpet as they entered Churchill Downs, taking time to show off their snazzy attire and chat with reporters.

Beshear also came through the red carpet with his family. He told The Courier Journal that he is picking Epicenter, who has the second-best betting odds to win the Kentucky Derby in the morning line at 7-2, to win the race this year.

And a T-Rex also made an appearance, though they didn’t have too much to say. Sporting the name tag “Rexy,” the dinosaur shook his head when Courier Journal reporter Billy Kobin asked if this was their first time at the Kentucky Derby.

11:30 a.m. — Thousands continue flowing into Churchill Downs

As soon as the clock struck midnight, it was Derby Day in Kentucky — something fans have been waiting 364 days for.

To get to the track, people park all around southern Louisville, take rideshares or hop on a TARC bus (which is offering free fares to and from Churchill Downs throughout the day).

Courier Journal reporter Matthew Glowicki said that the Churchill Downs shuttle bus line at the Kentucky Expo Center was “moving quickly” around 11 a.m. Saturday, and that there were a few portable restrooms available at the parking lot.

10:30 a.m. — Biden Administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Derby

A familiar face from Kentucky’s northern neighbor made his way to Churchill Downs Saturday morning.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — the former Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana — was spotted with his mother visiting trainer Dale Romans’ barn on Derby Day.

Buttigieg won’t be the only politician at the annual Run for the Roses. Former President Donald Trump is set to attend a fundraiser hosted by a super PAC on site Saturday. And Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a family with his family on social media dressed up in Derby attire before they headed to Louisville.

Who is the Kentucky Derby favorite?

All eyes will be on race No. 12 at 6:57 p.m., where 20 hopeful horses will compete in the annual Run for the Roses. In the No. 10 position, Zandon was named the 3-1 favorite in the morning line but saw his odds slide to 7-1 on Saturday afternoon. The Kentucky-bred horse is trained by Chad Brown, who is looking for his first Derby win, and will be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, who won the 2019 Derby aboard Country House.

Running out of the No. 3 position, Epicenter was the second choice in the morning line at 7-2 and will look to end trainer Steve Asmussen’s 0-for-23 Derby drought. The Kentucky-bred Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby in March and will be ridden by jockey Joel Rosario, who won the 2013 Run for the Roses aboard Orb. As of Saturday afternoon, Epicenter’s odds were 5-1.

Other horses making a push for favorite Saturday afternoon include Taiba, who saw its morning-line odds improve from 12-1 to 5-1, and Messier, who was 8-1 in the morning line and currently stands at 6-1.

Free Expert picks: Which horse will win the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

What are the Kentucky Derby post positions, odds?

Odds last updated at 6:49 p.m. Saturday

1. Mo Donegal, 9-1

2. Happy Jack, 22-1

3. Epicenter, 4-1

4. Summer Is Tomorrow, 35-1

5. Smile Happy, 15-1

6. Messier, 6-1

7. Crown Pride, 17-1

8. Charge It, 16-1

9. Tiz the Bomb, 29-1

10. Zandon, 6-1

11. Pioneer of Medina, 54-1

12. Taiba, 5-1

13. Simplification, 35-1

14. Barber Road, 59-1

15. White Abarrio, 15-1

16. Cyberknife, 14-1

17. Classic Causeway, 79-1

18. Tawny Port, 79-1

19. Zozos, 47-1

20. Ethereal Road, SCRATCHED

21. Rich Strike, 81-1

22. Rattle N Roll, SCRATCHED

Kentucky Derby 2022: Post position draw, updated odds, full field; Epicenter, Taiba lead way

How much money is being wagered on the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

As of 6:53 p.m. Saturday, the Kentucky Derby pool stood at more than $69 million total, according to TwinSpires.com. More than $45 million is in the win pool; more than $11 million is in the place pool; and more than $11 million is in the show pool.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Epicenter is bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs. May 3, 2022

What will weather be like at 2022 Kentucky Derby?

Weather conditions have improved leading up to the weekend: The National Weather Service said showers are possible overnight, but conditions are exected to clear by daybreak. Still, if rain does fall, be sure to check out our list of the best mudders in the Kentucky Derby field before placing your bets.

And as usual, the horses aren’t the only show. From a packed infield to celebrities in the stands — and a super PAC hosting a fundraiser on site that former President Donald Trump is set to attend — Saturday’s festivities are sure to draw plenty of eyes.

From the fastest two minutes in sports to everything else at the racetrack, here’s what’s going on at the 148th Kentucky Derby:

Derby draw: Kentucky Derby post position draw, updated odds, full field

Kentucky Derby 2022 expert picks

Steve Bittenbender, Courier Journal: Happy Jack

Mark Blankenbaker, ESPN 680: Classic Causeway, Messier

Rick Bozich, WDRB: Messier

Will Clark, WHAS Radio: Cyberknife

John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader: Taiba

Fred Cowgill, WLKY: Zandon

Eric Crawford, WDRB: Zandon

Jody Demling, 247Sports: Zandon

Ed DeRosa, Horse Racing Nation: Tiz the Bomb

Sara Elbadwi, Horse Racing Nation: Zandon

Keith Farmer, WLEX: Zandon

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: Zandon

Gary Graves, Associated Press: Epicenter

Greg Hall, Bloodhorse: Epicenter

Kendrick Haskins, WAVE: Epicenter

John Lewis, WDRB: Tiz the Bomb

Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs senior director of communications: Zandon

Kent Spencer, WHAS: Taiba

Travis Stone, Churchill Downs track announcer: Messier

Tim Sullivan, Courier Journal: Taiba

Kent Taylor, WAVE: Epicenter

Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler: Zandon

Dominique Yates, WLKY: Epicenter

Kentucky Derby 2022 celebrity picks

A few celebrities who spoke with the Courier Journal at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala shared their picks for the 148th Run for the Roses.

Malik Cunningham, Louisville football quarterback: Smile Happy

Chase Rice, singer/songwriter: Messier

Darius Rucker, singer/songwriter: Messier

Rapper Jack Harlow, a Louisville native whose latest album dropped Friday, revealed his Derby pick Saturday afternoon on the red carpet at Churchill Downs: Happy Jack.

“I feel like I have no choice,” Harlow said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby live updates: Rich Strike wins against all odds