Rich Strike seen champing at lead pony after surprising Kentucky Derby Win

An excited Rich Strike took a few moments to settle down after his unexpected Kentucky Derby run Saturday.

As the crowd roared after he crossed the finish line, Rich Strike could be seen tossing his head and nipping at the track pony accompanying him after the race. Video showed the outrider struggling to hold onto him and at one point appearing to strike at him.

“Still trying to get this horse under control here,” an NBC announcer said in a video clip of the situation. “…It’s still trying to bite the pony here as they try to get him under control.”

Social media users were quick to crack jokes about the racehorse’s antics.

While some were concerned about the outrider’s reaction, others responded that it was a reasonable response to a safety issue on the track.