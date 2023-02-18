Rich Hull, Founder Of Spanish-Language Streaming Service Vix, Shifts To Advisory Role At TelevisaUnivision And Resumes Media And Tech Investing Via Avalanche Capital

Rich Hull is shifting to an advisory role at TelevisaUnivision in the wake of the Hispanic media giant’s acquisition of Vix, the Spanish-language streaming service he founded.

At TelevisaUnivision, which acquired Vix in 2021 and later added premium companion Vix+, Hull had a stint as the company’s interim head of global distribution. He will now return to investing in media and tech through his reactivated company, Avalanche Capital, initially founded in 2012. Hull’s first project as Avalanche CEO is arranging a gap financing package for Paulist Productions and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps for the feature documentary Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey. Budgeted at $3 million, Fighting Spirit is now in post-production. Hull is producing along with Michael Sullivan, Tom Gibbons, Daniel Schnider and former U.S. Army chaplain Justin D. Roberts.

Under the Avalanche banner, Hull engineered a rollup of of distressed Spanish-language film and TV libraries and tech assets which took the Vix name after its merger with Pongalo. The company made 30 other deals in media and technology. The plan for Avalanche now is target areas like artificial intelligence and celebrity-driven products, among other sectors. It recently took a stake in AI platform VeBu, whose name is short for “Venture Builder.” VeBu has devised AI offerings with brands including Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and Chipotle.

“As a recession potentially looms again, I see similar market conditions today as when I started buying Spanish-language content libraries 10 years ago – the catalyst for me to launch a Spanish-language streaming service,” Hull said. “With Vix in great hands at TelevisaUnivision and continuing to have success after success at scale, I’ve been anxious to return to the entrepreneurial projects that I love, and run the same playbook again.”

Before founding Avalanche, Hull was a film and TV producer and financier. Among the two-dozen-plus projects he backed were breakout teen movie She’s All That and Halle Berry-narrated docuseries For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots.