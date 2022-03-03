The Packers’ special teams were a disaster last season, culminating in a horrendous showing in their playoff loss to the 49ers. Head coach Matt LaFleur thinks new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia can make all the difference.

LaFleur said Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to the playoffs as their interim head coach last season, shouldn’t even have been available to be the Packers’ special teams coordinator. But when he was, the Packers were eager to hire him.

“He has such a proven track record. In my opinion, he should be a head coach in this league,” LaFleur said. “It’s not a secret as to why guys love being around him, love playing for him. I can tell he’s going to demand a lot from our guys.”

LaFleur said many NFL teams would have loved to have Bisaccia on the staff, and the Packers were lucky he chose Green Bay.

“We’re really fortunate to have a guy of that caliber,” LaFleur said. “If you’d ask the coaches around the league, he’s regarded as one of the best in the business. So any time you can get a guy like that, that’s a big-time win for us.”

If Bisaccia can prevent the Packers from having any special teams meltdowns next season, that could make a major difference in the playoffs.

Matt LaFleur: Rich Bisaccia should be a head coach, Packers glad to have him coach special teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk