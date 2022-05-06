Riccardo Scamarcio, Daniel Brühl & Volker Bruch Set For Stefano Mordini’s Racing Pic ‘2 Win’ – The Hamden Journal

Riccardo Scamarcio, Daniel Brühl and Volker Bruch are set to star in Italian director Stefano Mordini’s 2 Win, inspired by the events surrounding the 1983 Rally World Championships and the intense rivalry between Germany and Italy.

The story is written by Perfect Strangers scribe Filippo Bologna, Mordini and Scamarcio, who frequently collaborate together and have worked on titles such as 2016 Un Certain Regard title Pericle and, most recently, The Catholic School. 2 Win marks their first English-language feature together.

Up against formidable rival Roland Gumpert (Brühl) and his superior Audi team, Italy’s team manager Cesare Fiorio (Scamarcio) faces certain defeat in the 1983 Rally World Championships. But Fiorio’s sets to steal victory and, like any good heist, he puts together an unusual team, including a team doctor and nutritionist who becomes a necessary foil against Cesare’s bravado. Cesare’s stroke of luck comes when he coaxes the zen-like Walter Rohl (Bruch) to drive for Lancia but the catch is Röhrl will only compete in the races he likes.

Italy’s Lebowski is producing the film with Recorded Picture Company and Metropolitan Films co-producing. Rai is the Italian distributor. Jeremy Thomas is producing with Scamarcio.

Production is expected to commence mid-May in Italy and Greece. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and will launch to buyers on the Croisette in Cannes this month.