Rhys Hoskins’ wife buys 50 beers in viral moment during Phillies’ Game 3 win

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Rhys Hoskins’ wife buys 50 beers in viral moment during Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While Rhys Hoskins is on the field crushing home runs for the Phillies, his wife Jayme is with Philly fans crushing beers.

It started with a simple message on her Twitter account during Tuesday’s Game 3 win:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Then, she was spotted delivering brews to Phils fans at Citizens Bank Park:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

While the initial report suggested that Jayme purchased a case of beer, she was quick to point out that the number was actually much higher. Jayme bought 50 (!) beers for fans — and she plans to do it again Wednesday night for Game 4 of the World Series.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

If you’re going to Wednesday’s game against the Astros, be sure to have Twitter notifications on for Jayme’s account. You never know when you might get some free drinks.