‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case – The Hamden Journal

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months.

“My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Please rise…. Guideline range 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press)

News of Shah’s sentencing comes as the Feds requested 10 years in prison for the reality show star. A filing from December 2022 said that Shah was “the most culpable person charged in this case” and “an integral leader of a wide-ranging telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people.”

Shah’s camp requested a maximum sentence of three years, according to the docs obtained by NBC News. The television personality pled guilty to the charges brought upon her despite spending all of Seasons 2 and 3 of RHOSLC claiming she was innocent.

It was during Season 2 of the Bravo series that the FBI showed up at a filming location with all of the cast of the show while cameras were rolling. As the ladies were getting ready to take a cast trip, the footage shows how Shah was seemingly tipped off authorities were coming to arrest her and she fled the scene claiming her husband had a medical emergency. Shah would eventually get arrested and indicted for the telemarking fraud scheme she participated in.

Back in July 2022, the Department of Justice released a statement in regard to the case.

“Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” said Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a statement. “These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take.”

Most recently, Shah refused to participate in the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion saying that “out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing.”