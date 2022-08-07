‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas In Lavish New Jersey Wedding

Teresa Giudice is a married woman! The “Real Housewives” star tied the knot with fiancé Luis Ruelas in a lavish wedding on Saturday, Access Hollywood has learned.

Teresa, 50, and her groom exchanged vows in front of a reported 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in New Brunswick, N.J., where her four daughters are said to have served as bridesmaids.

According to multiple outlets, the bride stunned in a classic white, mermaid-cut gown that featured a sweetheart neckline. She topped her look with a tiara, veil and dramatic hairdo, while Luis reportedly sported a white tuxedo jacket and bowtie.

All of Teresa’s “RHONJ” co-stars were in attendance with the exception of her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, People reports. Per the mag, Melissa’s husband, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, was also absent, as was “RHONJ” alum Dina Manzo. Past and present “Real Housewives” cast members including Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey were reportedly among the other reality stars on hand for Teresa’s big day.

The Bravo legend is said to have walked down the aisle to a “Ave Maria” performed by live violinists in honor of her late parents. Prior to their first kiss as husband and wife, Teresa told Luis that she’ll love him for “a million tomorrows,” People reports.

Teresa and Luis got engaged back in October following a romantic proposal in Greece. This marks her second marriage; Teresa and ex-husband of 20 years Joe Giudice finalized their divorce in 2020, a reported two months before she and Luis went public with their relationship.

— Erin Biglow