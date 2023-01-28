Rhode Island school collects donations to pay cartel ‘coyote’

A Rhode Island school encouraged teachers to donate money to help pay off a cartel “coyote” who brought one of its students to the US, according to leaked emails.

Emails shared to Twitter on Friday showed Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asking her colleagues to give money to help an unnamed student pay off a $5,000 debt to the cartel member.

The assistant principal said that the boy was $2,000 short of his goal at the time the email was sent.

“We have a student who came to America with ‘Coyote’ which is a group that helps people,” Harvey wrote in the email. “This group gives you a time frame to make a payment of $5000 dollars to those, who bring them to the states.”

Harvey said the student needed to raise the money by Feb. 1.

She appeared to be unaware that “coyote” is slang used to refer to smugglers who bring migrants across the border from Mexico for cash.





Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asked her colleagues for donations to help pay “the coyote.” @stefharv617/Twitter

In another email shared to social media, Mount Pleasant High School Principal Tiffany Delaney said the money collected would be returned because the request was “not appropriate.”

“I was informed there was an email seeking financial support for one of our students,” Delaney wrote. “I appreciate the faculty and staff contributing to a cause that supports a student, but the nature of the request is not appropriate.”

Providence Public School District Spokesman Nick Domings told Fox News that the emails posted to social media were authentic and a probe into the incident is underway.





Harvey said that the student was about $2,000 short of his goal at the time of the email. @Nicoletta0602/Twitter

“I can confirm that the email in question was sent to staff at Mount Pleasant High School,” Domings said in a statement. “The school’s principal immediately took steps to have a retraction issued when she learned of the email. The Providence Public School District is now investigating.”

Domings added that the school district would not be commenting further on the “ongoing personnel matters to ensure the proper processes can take place”