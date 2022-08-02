‘RHOBH’ Alum Taylor Armstrong To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ – The Hamden Journal

Taylor Armstrong is returning to the Real Housewives franchise, but is trading diamonds for oranges and making some history while doing it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is joining Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County, The Hamden Journal confirmed Monday. She will be a “friend of” the ladies of the O.C., taking on a part-time role in the series, which is expected to start filming this summer with a premiere date to be announced.

With the move, Armstrong becomes the first housewife to cross franchises in history of the long-running reality shows.

Armstrong’s new RHOC co-star, Tamra Judge, welcomed Armstrong today by sharing a photo of them together at the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club premiere. “Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. Double the trouble coming your way,” Judge tweeted.

Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. 🙌🏼🍊 Double the trouble coming your way. 👯‍♀️🎥 pic.twitter.com/P7HRZ9pYGI — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) August 1, 2022

Armstrong was one of the founding housewives of RHOBH for the series’ 2010 premiere. She held a diamond for the first three seasons of the reality series and guest-starred through Season 6.

It was on RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club where Armstrong bonded with Judge. The Peacock spinoff followed an all-star cast as they went on a vacation getaway to Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley’s estate at the Berkshires. Season 2 of that series premiered in June.

Armstrong currently lives in Orange County with her husband John Bluher and her daughter Kennedy.

People was first to report Armstrong’s casting.