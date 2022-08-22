‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen – The Hamden Journal

NeNe Leakes will no longer pursue the lawsuit she had filed against Bravo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta executive producer Andy Cohen, and the production companies behind the reality series.

“Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time,” read the court documents obtained by The Hamden Journal. “All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

The lawsuit was originally filed in April of this year in an Atlanta federal court where Leakes claimed she worked in a hostile and racist environment. NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, and Cohen were named in the suit.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” read the suit.

Leakes was one of the founding cast members of the Atlanta-based show and spent seven seasons on the series before taking a guest-starring role for Season 8. She would return to the Bravo franchise in Season 10 for three more seasons before leaving for a second time ahead of Season 13.

Costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann was name-dropped in the filing citing multiple instances where she made “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments without facing any consequences.

It’s worth noting that the court document said the lawsuit was being dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning that Leakes could potentially bring up another suit later on with the same claims.

Leakes has not responded directly following the news of the dismissal. However, a new Instagram post made by the Atlanta peach has many interpreting it as a nod to the lawsuit being dropped.

“I just wanna smile,” read the caption.