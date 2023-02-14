Rhenzy Feliz Joins HBO Max’s Batman Series – The Hamden Journal

Former Marvel star Rhenzy Feliz is jumping to DC. Feliz, who headlined Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, has been cast as a lead opposite Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in the HBO Max original series The Penguin (working title) from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

The eight-episode drama continues the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. Details about Feliz’s character are not being revealed but he is believed to be playing a teen whom The Penguin (Farrell) befriends and makes his driver.

The series is executive produced by Reeves; Dylan Clark; Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Rhenzy can be seen in the Amazon feature The Tender Bar opposite Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan with George Clooney directing, and in FX’s anthology American Horror Stories. He also voices the character of Camilo Madrigal and sings “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in Disney’s Encanto. Rhenzy starred as the lead of Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways for three seasons. His first professional job was in Jason Reitman’s Hulu dramedy Casual, which he booked during his senior year of high school.

He is repped by Neon Kite, CAA, and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.