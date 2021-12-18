Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took a jab at media reports that guests at his holiday party had to show proof they were vaccinated.

The Kennedy scion claimed he didn’t know his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, had requested in a digital invitation that all guests at the party held at the couple’s California home be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the coronavirus before attending.

“I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy told Politico, adding that there was no effort made to actually verify the vaccination status or testing results of any of the guests. Hines, known for her role on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” declined the outlet’s request for comment.

Kennedy, 67, claimed that the party was for Hines’ entertainment industry friends.

Kennedy, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, spent his career as a top environmental lawyer — but has emerged in the past 15 years as a vehement anti-vaxxer.

A profile published by the Associated Press this week reported that revenue of RFK’s anti-vaccination charity, Children’s Health Defense, doubled in 2020 to $6.8 million. Since the start of the pandemic, CHD dramatically expanded its reach by launching an internet TV channel, starting a movie studio, and establishing outposts in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a widely known anti-vaxxer. AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

In February, Instagram booted RFK Jr. off its website for spreading false information about the COVID-19 vaccine to his more than 800,000 followers. He had just linked the death of Major League Baseball legend Hank Aaron to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I love Bobby, I think he’s just completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous,” his sister, Kerry Kennedy, who runs Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, told AP. “Failure to take vaccines puts people’s lives at risk. It not only impacts the person who refuses the jab but imperils the community at large.”

With Post wires