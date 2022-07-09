Reznikov names 3 scenarios for the end of the war

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 16:24

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has named three possible scenarios for the end of the war with Russia, including the collapse of the Russian Federation, Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield, and another alleged “gesture of good will by the Russian Federation”.

Source: Reznikov during an conference “Let’s build together” (“Buduiemo razom”), “Interfax-Ukraine”

Quote: “The first scenario would be approximately the same as the “good will” the Russians pronounced when they fled from Kyiv Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

I therefore think that it would be broken into a chain of several events. Firstly, we would take up the position prior to 24 February of this year, then there will be some conversations about the status of the previously occupied Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea, but at the table with our powerful partners.”

Details: According to Reznikov, there will definitely be no “Minsk III” and there will be no capitulation agreements: “No one will negotiate with a gun to their head.”

Quote: “The second option is that we will gradually grind down the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, because this is actually a war of attrition. They have more people, territory, tanks, planes, etc., but not everything is modern, everything is ancient, and they are currently using the principle of a meat grinder.”

According to the minister, the second option for victory would not be so quick: “By the end of this year, perhaps right at the beginning of the new year”.

Quote: “The third is more dramatic for the Russian Federation: it is the collapse of the Russian Federation, it is a march past of sovereignties into several different subjects: Tatarstan, Bashkirstan, in the East, etc. We will definitely see it in our lifetime, but this is a rather long story.”