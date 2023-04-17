‘Rez Ball’ Movie Cast Set By Netflix, Sydney Freeland – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has unveiled the cast for its coming-of-age sports drama Rez Ball, set in the world of Native American basketball, which Sydney Freeland (Marvel Studios’ Echo) boarded as director in 2021. Among those set to star are Jessica Matten (Dark Winds), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds), Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Echo), Ernest Tsosie (Better Call Saul) and Kauchani Bratt.

The ensemble will also feature a big set of newcomers in Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr, Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwind and Zoey Reyes. Production in New Mexico is now underway, with filming taking place on the Navajo Nation, with the permission and support of the local sovereign tribal nations.

(L-R) Jaren K. Robledo, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Jojo Jackson, Devin Sampson-Craig, Henry Wilson Jr., Kauchani Bratt, Kusem Goodwind, Avery Hale, Damian Castellane and River Rayne Thomas. Lewis Jacobs/Netflix

Inspired by Michael Powell’s critically acclaimed nonfiction sports novel Canyon Dreams, as well as the groundbreaking New York Times articles that preceded it, Rez Ball explores the raw and exhilarating world of “reservation basketball” with its unique, lightning-quick pace that is rumored to have influenced top NBA teams and coaches throughout the years. The story follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive. It’s an all-American underdog story about Native American kids and coaches told from the inside-out.

Freeland and Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs) adapted the screenplay for the film, which is being produced by The SpringHill Company, Wise Entertainment, Chernin Entertainment and Lake Ellyn Entertainment. Producers include Maurício Mota and Katie Elmore Mota for Wise Entertainment (East Los High), Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson and LeBron James for The SpringHill Company (Hustle), and Nancy Utley for Lake Ellyn Entertainment. Exec producers are Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Maverick Carter for The SpringHill Company (Hustle), as well as Freeland, Harjo and Scott Lumpkin.

“I could not be more enthusiastic about REZ BALL. I am so grateful to Netflix, Wise, Springhill, Chernin and Lake Ellyn for their help bringing this story to life. This is a story that is so deep and close to me, and to be able to showcase our part of America with the world in such an authentic way is deeply gratifying,” Freeland said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “We set out to make a film from an authentic point of view, and our incredible cast has brought Sterlin’s and my words to life in that way. Our actors, culled from over 5,000 submissions, embody the spirit and energy of what ‘Rez Ball’ is, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Matten stars in AMC/AMC+’s psychological thriller series Dark Winds and has also been seen on shows like Tribal (Canada’s APTN), Burden of Truth (The CW), Frontier (Netflix) and Blackstone (APTN/Showcase), among other projects.

Jones has recently played major roles in Peacock’s Rutherford Falls and Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood and has previously been seen in The Mandalorian, Goliath, Westworld, Longmire and more. Notable film credits include Cold Pursuit, Wind River, The Ridiculous 6 and three entries in the Twilight franchise.

Midthunder leads 20th’s Dan Trachtenberg-directed Predator franchise entry Prey, which debuted to critical acclaim last summer and hit a record as the most-viewed Hulu project ever. The Critics’ Choice Award nominee is best known on the TV side for starring in The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and FX’s Legion. She’s also been seen in films like David Mackenzie’s Oscar-nominated crime drama Hell or High Water.

Gordon plays another major role in Dark Winds and has also been seen on series like Accused, Reservation Dogs, Roswell, New Mexico and Lady Dynamite, to name a few. He’s also appeared in the Twilight franchise and in indies like Castle in the Ground and Freeland’s Drunktown’s Finest.

Goldtooth appears in and has written on FX’s acclaimed series Reservation Dogs from Harjo and Taika Waiti. He’s also been seen on the shows Ghosts, Rutherford Falls and Drunk History.

Lightning’s credits include films like Four Sheets to the Wind and series like Walker, Texas Ranger and The X-Files. He’ll also soon be seen in Disney+’s Marvel series Echo, among other projects.

Tsosie has appeared on series like Rutherford Falls, Better Call Saul and Longmire, and in films like Drunktown’s Finest.

