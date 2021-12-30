Reward increased as ‘armed and dangerous’ teen evades capture

Texas police announced Tuesday a $10,000 reward to help in the hunt for a 14-year-old fugitive on the lam since he killed three teenagers in a convenience store last weekend.

Abel Elias Acosta is the gunman who fired off more than 20 shots in a Garland convenience store, killing three people and injuring a fourth during a targeted attack on Sunday.

He’s considered armed and dangerous as he continues to evade capture though police have arrested his dad, who they say was his getaway driver.

A $5,000 reward is being offered through Garland’s Crimestoppers program and a local radio station president is now chipping in another $5,000 for Abel’s arrest, Garland Police Department announced.

Abel is described as Hispanic, just over 5-feet tall and 125 pounds.

Police identified Abel as the shooter seen in disturbing surveillance footage from outside the store that showed a scraggly and shirtless person firing off multiple shots while standing in the doorway.

The video shows the gunman approaching the store before opening fire, crouching down and peeking in through the windows. A Dodge Ram that police said was driven by Abel’s father, Richard Acosta, waits nearby.

Richard Acosta, 33, was slapped with capital murder charges after he turned himself to police in the days following the shooting.

The victims were identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. The 15-year old injured in the shooting hasn’t been identified.

Police said the shooting appeared to be retaliation of some kind. It wasn’t clear which of the victims were the intended targets.