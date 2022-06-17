Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

Text size





Revlon filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

Revlon



stock soared more than 53% in premarket trading Friday after a report said Indian conglomerate

Reliance Industries



(RIL.India) is considering buying the cosmetics maker after it filed for bankruptcy.

The news was reported by Business channel ET Now, which cited unidentified sources.

Revlon



(ticker: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and debt obligations.