Reviewing Chiefs’ left tackle options if Orlando Brown Jr. holds out

The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to come to an agreement with LT Orlando Brown Jr. on a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline.

There has been some talk coming out of Brown Jr.’s camp about a holdout, with the left tackle sitting out of training camp and potentially into the regular season. A new report from The Athletic’s Nate Taylor suggests that talks of a holdout may be overblown, with Brown Jr. potentially reporting for training camp on time.

No matter what happens, the Chiefs need to be prepared for all of the possible scenarios. What exactly would their in-house options look like if Brown Jr. were to miss a game? We’ve found that they’re not quite as bad as you might think:

Roderick Johnson

As of the end of mandatory minicamp, the 6-6 and 310-pound Johnson was taking left tackle snaps with the starting offense in Brown Jr.’s place. He started at left tackle during the regular season for the Texans in 2020, when Laremy Tunsil dealt with injury and COVID issues. He faced the Patriots, Bengals and Titans, allowing 10 total pressures and no sacks in 126 snaps. Should Brown Jr. miss time, Johnson could be a prime candidate to earn snaps in his place.

Geron Christian

Christian is another player who has seen snaps at left tackle for the Chiefs during the course of the offseason program. The 6-5 and 305-pound tackle has over 500 snaps at the left tackle position as recently as last season, allowing just 17 total pressures and one sack all year. Play strength in the run game is a big question for this player, but he has at least proven that he can hold up in pass protection.

Prince Tega Wanogho

A former sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Wanogho spent the majority of the 2021 NFL season on the 53-man roster for Kansas City after being elevated when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve. He was listed as the second-string left tackle all season long, but he never had a chance to start in any games for the Chiefs. He played just six snaps at left tackle all season. There is limited experience here, but the team has put in a lot of developmental time with Wanogho first joining the team in late 2020.

Joe Thuney

Thuney started one game at left tackle for the Chiefs last season when a pregame calf injury forced Orlando Brown Jr. out of the game. Against the Bengals, Thuney allowed no sacks and just two pressures. This would likely be the last resort for Kansas City because it would mean shuffling their line even further, but they do have some players who could fill in at left guard (Nick Allegretti for instance) should Thuney need to play left tackle for an extended period of time.

Vitaliy Gurman

Gurman signed with the Chiefs after a tryout during rookie minicamp. While the 6-4 and 310-pound tackle is projected to play along the offensive interior, he does have experience playing left tackle in college. Gurman transferred to Toledo from Edinboro University where he primarily played center. Upon transferring to Toledo in 2020, injuries and COVID issues would force him to start six games at left tackle for the Rockets. He’d go on to play both left guard and left tackle in 2021, helping Toledo to the No. 1 ranked scoring offense in the MAC.

Darian Kinnard

Kinnard is not a player with experience at left tackle, but the Chiefs did have him play both during the course of rookie minicamp. He still feels that the right tackle position is the best spot for him and the spot that he’s most comfortable, but he seems to be willing to play other positions on the offensive line for Kansas City.

“I would say right tackle is the best position for me in terms of experience,” Kinnard told reporters in May. “That’s where the majority of my snaps were (in college), but that doesn’t by any means make me feel that I couldn’t play any other position.”

