Reunited Blink-182 Added to Coachella Lineup

Coachella has revealed the set times for the upcoming festival, which takes place over three days. In a tweet the festival wrote, “Take off your pants and jacket” along with the times in reference to the fact that Blink-182 has now joined the lineup for Friday night.

The performance will mark Blink-182’s first show since reuniting their original trio last fall. The band is set to appear in the Sahara tent at the festival on Friday at 6:45 p.m. Blink-182 was not the only surprise name to appear on the set times: The previously-unannounced James Blake will perform on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the Do Lab stage.

Last September, Blink-182 announced that founding member Tom DeLonge was rejoining Mark Hoppus and Travis Baker to reform the original trio after eight years apart. The band will begin their reunion tour on May 4 in St. Paul (the tour was originally meant to kick off March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico but was delayed due to Barker’s injured hand). The trek runs through July 16, when the band wraps the North American leg in Nashville. The European leg will begin in September, ahead of an Australian leg beginning in February 2024.

DeLonge last played as part of a Blink-182 show in Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2014. He announced his departure in January 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba for several years.

Coachella is scheduled for April 14 through 16 and April 21 through 23. Other artists on the Coachella lineup include Frank Ocean, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Boygenius, Kali Uchis, and Pusha T. The festival will be livestreamed in full across six separate YouTube feeds.

