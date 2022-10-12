Return of Jalen Graham energizes Purdue defense

The long wait is over. Jalen Graham is back …in a big way.

The star Purdue defender trumpeted his return from a tibia fracture last Saturday in Purdue’s 31-29 win at Maryland.

“Well, it’s good to get Jalen Graham back,” said Jeff Brohm.

Playing for the first time since the Boilermakers’ season-opening 35-31 loss to Penn State, Graham led the team with nine tackles and added a TFL and PBU. He was all over the field. Not bad for a guy who had missed four games.

“I am an offensive guy, but it is a noticeable difference,” said Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell. “You see him out there making plays, huge plays, all around the field, laying his body on the line even if he’s not feeling 100 percent. Just a great, great player, a very instinctive player that played huge when we needed him to.”

Graham is the centerpiece of a Purdue defense that for a second season in a row is playing a big part in the success of the program. Graham and Purdue (4-2 overall; 2-1 Big Ten) will be tested again on Saturday when Nebraska (3-3; 2-1) visits Ross-Ade Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Nebraska will arrive in West Lafayette with some momentum, having won back-to-back games vs. Indiana and at Rutgers under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. And the Cornhuskers have a trifecta of playmakers on offense who can do damage: QB Casey Thompson, RB Anthony Grant and WR Trey Palmer.

The 6-2, 220-pound Graham plays the unique “star” position that is a blend of linebacker and safety. The senior rarely leaves the field. He was non-stop upon his return, playing in 93 percent (62 of 67) of Purdue’s defensive snaps at Maryland.

“J-Gram, he’s our energizer,” said Boilermaker safety Sanoussi Kane. “He’s our energy bunny … He’s like a machine. That’s what I like to call him. He’s just is non-stop energy, non-stop communication. Obviously, he’s 6-2 and can run. It meant wonders having him back.”

Purdue’s defense has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher in 2022. And it has yielded just one run of over 20 yards and just 11 of over 10 yards. No Big Ten squad has allowed fewer. Want more? The defense is allowing just 97.0 rushing yards per game with three rushing TDs and 2.9 yards per rush.

“We’ve always tried to err on trying to stop the run, and I think we’ve been fairly decent at that,” said Brohm. “We probably have given up more pass yardage over the past so many years than I would like to, so you got to balance that. Really, just about minimizing points.

“So, yes, first thing is stopping the run, but minimizing points and big plays is also important.”

Graham will need to be a key component if Purdue hopes to reach its goals. And, one of those aspirations is to win the Big Ten West. The defense will need Graham on the field.

“Taking it a day at a time still,” said Graham, “and still working myself back into live tackling and everything. So, it’s just going.”

Graham didn’t even realize he had been hurt in the Penn State game until the next day. It is an injury he dealt with last season.

“It’s good. I’m good enough to play. Just trying to take it day-by-day still. Rehab still, just going in and getting treatment now just to kind of prevent any further injuries. But I’m feeling good.”