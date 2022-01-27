Retta Inks Talent Holding Deal With NBCUniversal – The Hamden Journal

Retta is moving into a new chapter with NBCUniversal. The former star of NBC and Universal TV’s Good Girls and Parks and Recreation has entered into a talent holding deal with the company.

Under the pact, Retta will collaborate exclusively with NBCU Television and Streaming Entertainment, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, to find projects where she can star on the company’s entertainment platforms – NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.

“I’ve spent most of my career working with NBCUniversal and I was lucky to have my first series regular role on Parks, which continues to be beloved by a dedicated fan base,” Retta said. “It was a love for Donna Meagle that motivated Marti Noxon’s preteen daughter to encourage her mom to put me on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Girlfriends allowed me to do drama, which in turn allowed Jenna Bans to see me as Ruby Hill, giving me one of my favorite roles yet. Plus, I have a forever love for (casting EVP) Grace Wu, who gave me my first industry meeting after seeing me do stand-up at the Hollywood Improv all those years ago. It’s a cozy and familiar place for me.”

“Having met Retta over 20 years ago, it’s been a joy to watch her evolve from hilarious stand-up, to an accomplished and compelling actor in both comedy and drama,” said Grace Wu, EVP, Casting, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “I don’t think there’s anything she can’t do, and we are thrilled to find her next amazing role in the NBCU universe.”

Retta most recently starred as Ruby on NBC’s hit series Good Girls and also appeared in the 2019 hit comedy Good Boys, which opened No. 1 at the box office. She’s known for her seven-season run as beloved office mate Donna Meagle on NBC’s Emmy-nominated Parks and Recreation, and for her role as Barbara on the Bravo hit series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She’s currently the host of HGTV’s Ugliest House in America.

In addition to her film and TV credits, Retta is also the author of her praised book of essays, So Close to Being the Sh*t Y’all Don’t Even Know, and is the title voice on the Audible Original audiobook Tinaca Jones.

“Retta is such a dynamic performer and one of our all-time favorites at Universal Television,” said Beth Klein, Executive Vice President, Talent and Casting, Universal Television. “The possibilities with her are truly endless and we’re looking forward to collaborating with her on this next chapter.”