Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

Congress is working on some major revisions to the 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans – and the changes could mean big savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

The U.S. The House of Representatives was expected to vote Tuesday on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0.

The first SECURE Act, also known as the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019, included major provisions designed to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts and prevent retirees from outliving their assets.

