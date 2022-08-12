Retirement Planning Tips if You’re in Your Mid-60s and Beyond

Retirement planning at any age can be challenging. Still, there are certain steps to take when you’re in your mid-60s and beyond to make sure you’re ready for those golden years.

Key Takeaways Many people choose to continue working past retirement age for extra income or to stay engaged.

If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age for Social Security benefits is 67.

You can sign up for Medicare at age 65, whether or not you’re retired.

Required minimum distributions for traditional IRAs and 401(k)s start at age 72.

At one time, the common age for retirement was 65, but times have changed. Even the Social Security Administration (SSA) has increased the age when full retirement benefits are available. Also, there has been a shift from defined-benefit plans to defined-contribution plans in many company-sponsored plans.

Adding to these changes is the fact that many savings programs are not producing projected returns. It’s easy to see why many individuals may need to postpone retirement.

Of course, even if you are financially secure, reaching age 65 does not always mean it’s time to retire. Many people who are 65 years old love their jobs and want to continue working. Still, there are a few things to consider—and take care of—as part of retirement planning in your mid-60s and beyond.

Determine Your Retirement Readiness

If your employer’s policy is to offer retirement at age 65, think about whether you are really ready to quit from a psychological and a financial perspective. If not, consider whether you want to ask your employer to allow you to work a few more years, or if you’d like to be hired as a consultant.

Ideally, you will do this at least a year before you reach 65, as some employers start the retirement process early. Many employers now focus on hiring and retaining employees who are experienced and “know the business” to strengthen their intellectual banks.

Staying on as a salaried employee not only means you continue to receive a steady income, but you will also continue to receive health coverage and other benefits your employer offers. On the other hand, going the consultant route offers you more flexibility and could allow you to have more of a working retirement.

Create a Retirement Budget

Retirees who have saved up for many years can feel that reaching retirement age means it’s time to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Fair enough, but the risk is that people can go overboard and spend it all in a few years.

To avoid falling into this trap, budget your expenses. Be sure to include new costs you plan to incur, such as extra travel. This will help you make a realistic determination of how easily you can afford some of those future plans.

Once you are no longer working, a budget is even more important, as your income will likely come from your savings, Social Security, and any pension plans you may have.

According to William DeShurko, chief investment officer at Fund Trader Pro: “An easy way to do a budget is to take out your most recent pay stubs. Look at the net pay amount after all deductions have been made. Convert that to a monthly number. Add or subtract amounts that will be different in retirement. Usually, this number doesn’t change much. If anything, it goes up to account for more travel. If you have to budget down to every expenditure, don’t retire. You can’t be cutting it close with a 30- or 40-year period of spending ahead of you.”

Decide When To Take Social Security

Social Security is usually included in an individual’s financial projections for retirement. One key decision when factoring Social Security into your equation is to determine whether you will receive full or reduced benefits.

If you were born between 1943-1954, you are eligible to receive full retirement benefits from the SSA at age 66. If you were born in 1955 or afterward, your full retirement is determined by how long after 1954 you were born. See the following table for details.