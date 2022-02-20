Retired Rams S Eric Weddle takes high school coach job

Less than a week after winning a Super Bowl and quickly returning to retirement, Eric Weddle has his next job lined up.

Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego announced Saturday that outgoing football head coach Tristan McCoy will be replaced by the longtime NFL safety.

The announcement via Facebook:

It’s official! The 2022 football season will be coach McCoy’s last as the RBHS head coach.

Coach McCoy has led the Broncos’ football program the past 11 seasons, and built a reputation of hard work and character. At the end of the 2022 season he will be handing the reins to Super Bowl Champ Eric Weddle, who will take over as head of the program. Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture.

Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years. LET’S BE GREAT!!

Only six days earlier, the 37-year-old Weddle was on the field for the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI, taking home his first Super Bowl ring. The win came at a physical cost, as he required surgery after tearing his pec during the game. He quickly announced his second retirement after the game.

Weddle had been retired for two seasons before the Rams came calling after injuries decimated their depth chart. Despite spending only a few weeks with the team, Weddle was chosen to take the green dot and relay plays for Los Angeles against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Eric Weddle has had a busy week. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Eric Weddle’s youth coaching experience

Weddle had previously been working as an assistant Rancho Bernardo’s 12-and-under team, an experience that head coach Don Jorgenson described as an interesting but ultimately successful transition. The younger Broncos won a championship with Weddle setting up plays.

From Fox 5 San Diego:

“He brought in this playbook that was straight from the NFL,” Don Jorgenson said. “Our offensive plays, our defensive plays and, you know — I’m not as experienced as some of the other coaches, but they were all saying, ‘This is never gonna work. Never gonna work.’ He proved everyone wrong.”

After the 12-and-under Broncos won their title, Weddle reportedly told the team it was his first ever championship ring. He would later add a second when he returned to the NFL, which seems like enough grounds for a promotion.