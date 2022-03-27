Retired 4-star army general Jack Keane says Ukraine can win

Retired four-star US army Gen. Jack Keane said Sunday he believes Ukrainians have a good chance of defeating Russia — while claiming the White House has been encouraging Ukraine to “make a deal’’ with Moscow to end the war.

“Ukrainians [can] actually … win,” said Keane, speaking on John Catsimatidis’s WABC radio show.

But “I think we’re very much at war. It’s going to continue for some time,” he said.

Keane added that an “excellent source” told him President Biden’s administration has been encouraging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “make a deal” with the Russians, which he called “shameful.” His claim has not been independently verified.

“The Russians have been fought to a standstill by the Ukrainian military. They are actually conducting limited counterattacks and taking territory back. The [Russian] ground attack has stalled. They still haven’t taken a major city,” he said, assessing the Russians’ current military position.

He suggested that the US and NATO adopt the mindset that Ukraine can beat the Russians and support them in their fight.

“The [Russian] ground attack has stalled. They still haven’t taken a major city,” Gen. Jack Keane said. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Jack Keane is a retired four-star US army general.

“People in the administration want to end it, as opposed to win it. There is an opportunity here that we really should truly take advantage of for the sake of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military that has fought so valiantly,” the former general said.

His comments came as Biden finished up a visit to Europe where he pressed NATO allies to remain united in standing against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Biden’s speech a month after the invasion started, the president said Putin will not prevail as long as Europe is unified against him and the Ukrainian people continue to fight back.

Gen. Jack Keane suggested that the US and NATO adopt the mindset that Ukraine can beat the Russians and support them in their fight. Efrem Lukatsky/AP