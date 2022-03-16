Retail Investors Are Dropping Out of the Stock Market

Text size





Robinhood’s app is a popular tool for retail traders.

Dreamstime





There was a time—during the pandemic era—when retail investors were participating in the stock market, even driving its movements. This year, they have been much less active.

Retail traders—those directly buying shares of individual companies, exchange-traded funds and options on popular trading platforms like





Robinhood



and TD Ameritrade—were particularly active last year, driving strong demand for stocks. In late 2021, retail investors were helping to send stocks higher every time they briefly dipped, allowing the



S&P 500

to ride out the final four months of the year without a pullback of more than 5%.