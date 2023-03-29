Results, highlights from Arkansas’ 2023 Pro Day, Drew Sanders, Ricky Stromberg, Dalton Wagner, Jadon Haselwood

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks held their Pro Day inside the Walker Pavilion in front of 26 NFL scouts on Wednesday morning. There were 12 total former Razorbacks that participated to some extent in Pro Day, five of which already performed at the NFL Combine — linebacker Drew Sanders, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, wide receiver Matt Landers, center Ricky Stromberg and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner. Kicker Jake Bates, defensive back Latavious Brini, defensive end Dorian Gerald and defensive tackle Terry Hampton all participated from last year’s squad as well. Former wide receiver Tyson Morris, defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson and long snapper Jordan Silver all participated as players from years past. Below is a quick recap of how each player performed and quotes from a select few:

Jadon Haselwood – Wide Receiver

Height: 6-2 Weight: 217 Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A Broad Jump: 10-3* Vertical Jump: 37.0* 40-yard Dash: 4.66*/4.47 20-yard Shuttle: 4.31* L Drill: N/A *NFL Combine Highlight: Haselwood improved his 40-yard dash time by nearly two seconds and he was very pleased with that outcome afterwards. His route running was smooth and he had very limited mistakes during the wide receiver drills. Quote of the day: “The combine was a long week. I really wasn’t feeling good. Probably shouldn’t have ran (the 40). After I left, I went straight back to work the next day and those two weeks I was grinding and the results showed today.”

Matt Landers – Wide Receiver

Height: 6-4.5 Weight: 202 Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A Broad Jump: 10-10* Vertical Jump: 37.0* 40-yard Dash: 4.37* 20-yard Shuttle: 4.34 L Drill: 6.72 *NFL Combine Highlight: Landers didn’t have to do much to improve on his impressive performance at the NFL Combine, but his L drill was smooth and he displayed his speed during receiver drills for scouts. Quote of the day: “I’m really just more anxious to see where I go, what team. Just stuff like that. It’s been a long process. Just been working hard for this my whole life. Just seeing where it takes me and starting from the beginning again.”

Tyson Morris – Wide Receiver

Height: 6-0.5 Weight: 200 Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A Broad Jump: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A 40-yard Dash: 4.56 20-yard Shuttle: N/A L Drill: N/A Highlight: Morris stumbled a bit on both of his 40-yard dash attempts, but the 4.56 was still a good number. He participate in receiver drills and didn’t seem to have many issues hauling in passes.

Ricky Stromberg – Center

Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A Broad Jump: 9-3* Vertical Jump: 32.5* 40-yard Dash: 5.26* 20-yard Shuttle: 4.47 L Drill: 7.41 *NFL Combine Highlight: Stromberg’s blocking drills were impressive as he went up against the much-taller Dalton Wagner. He and Wagner worked for a what felt like hours and that seemed to be a good sign. Quote of the day: “Yeah, I think I feel pretty good. I’ve been working hard. I lost weight, took my body fat down, gotten stronger. I feel pretty confident. And now, since Pro Day is over, I’m just waiting for the draft to come up next and see where it goes.”

Dalton Wagner – Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-8 Weight: 318 Bench Press (225 lbs): 24* Broad Jump: 8-6* Vertical Jump: 24.5*/27.5 40-yard Dash: 5.25 20-yard Shuttle: 4.81 L Drill: 8.00 *NFL Combine Highlight: Wagner’s 40-yard dash time was something he was very pleased with. For a guy his size, he got moving in a hurry and it was evident that he was locked in and ready to go in front of the pro scouts. Quote of the day: “After today, I feel really, really good. I wish I would have jumped a little better at the combine, but I made up for those mistakes today. Position drills at the combine, I felt like I was moving well, and today I felt like I moved even better than that. I feel 100% healthy. I feel great. I’m just confident. I’m moving the best I’ve ever moved in my life.”

Terry Hampton – Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-0 Weight: 303 Bench Press (225 lbs): 33 Broad Jump: 8-3 Vertical Jump: 29.5 40-yard Dash: 5.12 20-yard Shuttle: 4.72 L Drill: 7.53 Highlight: Hampton’s bench press was one of the more impressive feats of the day. He just kept throwing the bar up with ease and his 33 reps were the most of any participant on the day.

Bijhon Jackson – Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-1.5 Weight: 337 Bench Press (225 lbs): 32 Broad Jump: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A 40-yard Dash: 5.37 20-yard Shuttle: N/A L Drill: N/A Highlight: Like Hampton, Jackson’s bench press was the most impressive part of his workout. He came just one short of Hampton’s 33 reps, and though Jackson seemed like he might’ve gotten one more, he didn’t have enough juice left in the tank.

Dorian Gerald – Defensive End

Height: 6-1 Weight: 247 Bench Press (225 lbs): 16 Broad Jump: 8-9 Vertical Jump: 29.5 40-yard Dash: 4.97 20-yard Shuttle: 4.53 L Drill: 7.71 Highlight: Gerald struggled at times during his Pro Day, but he seemed to be moving pretty quick for his size. His 40-yard dash time might not show it, but he had a pep in his step.

Drew Sanders – Linebacker

Height: 6-4 Weight: 236 Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A Broad Jump: 9-10 Vertical Jump: 37.0 40-yard Dash: 4.59 20-yard Shuttle: 4.38 L Drill: 7.15 Highlight: After not being able to participate in on-field drills at the NFL Combine, Sanders put his athleticism on display with a very impressive 37″ vertical jump and a quick 4.59 40-yard dash. Quote of the day: “You only go through this once. You have to enjoy the little moments like this. It was good being back here with all the guys and seeing them. Just little experiences like that you’ve got to learn to enjoy them.”

Bumper Pool – Linebacker

Pool did not participate in drills as he’s still recovering from hip surgery, but he was chatting with scouts and rooting on his teammates. On Pool: The leading tackler (441 tackles) in program history, Pool missed Arkansas’ last two games of the 2022 season due to hip surgery. Pool was an AP Second Team All-SEC player after recording 125 tackles in 2021. He totaled 101 tackles and earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the coaches in the 10-game 2020 season. In his final year of eligibility in 2022, Pool racked up 92 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while battling the hip issues for most of the season. He announced March 2 that he intends to enter his name in the NFL Draft after previously stating that he was unsure of his future.

Latavious Brini – Defensive Back

Height: 6-1.5 Weight: 211 Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 Broad Jump: 9-10 Vertical Jump: 32.5 40-yard Dash: 4.57 20-yard Shuttle: 4.29 L Drill: 7.19 Highlight: Brini’s broad jump was impressive and his effort during the position drills might’ve earned him a look from some teams.

Jake Bates – Kicker

Height: 6-0 Weight: 204 Only participated in position drills On Bates: A transfer from Texas State, Bates earned First-Team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches as a kickoff specialist in his lone season at Arkansas. He led the SEC and finished fourth nationally with an average of 64.47 yards per kickoff, and his 64 touchbacks were an SEC-best and third nationally Bates led all of the FBS in touchback percentage with 64 of his 75 kickoffs resulting in a touch back for a percentage of 85.3%. He recovered his one onside kick of the season in the Oct. 1 loss to Alabama.

Jordan Silver – Long Snapper

Height: 6-1 Weight: 242 Only participated in position drills On Silver: Silver’s last year with Arkansas was in 2021, when he received First Team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele. He participated at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game. He reportedly attended the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp in 2022 and he worked out for the Chicago Bears in January, but has yet to receive a professional opportunity.