Results and games schedule for the United States Football League

The 2022 United States Football League is officially underway and in case you’ve missed any of the spring football excitement, we’ve got you covered. See below for USFL scores, recaps, and the upcoming season schedule.

2022 USFL Scores and Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

Week 1 (April 16-17):

Week 2 (April 22-24):

New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6

Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23

Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers , 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers , 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers , 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET, May 1 on Peacock

Week 4 (May 6-8):

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15):

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3

