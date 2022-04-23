Result as Fury knocks out Whyte at Wembley

One of the biggest heavyweight fights in British boxing history is upon us. Tonight, at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will clash in front of 94,000 fans with the WBC title on the line.

Fury, 33, has claimed that he will sail off into the sunset after this bout, retiring from boxing with or without a victory over his challenger, who has waited years for a shot at a world heavyweight title. Fury, who previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, won the WBC strap from Deontay Wilder in the second fight of their trilogy of instant classics. He stopped the American in the seventh round in 2020 to earn vindication after being denied a title win in their first meeting – a 2018 contest that ended as a controversial split draw. In his most recent bout, in October, Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) finished Wilder again to retain the gold in the most dramatic of fights, and many in the sport are predicting a similar affair this evening.

Whyte, 34, has a proclivity for turning bouts into brawls, and that is surely his best chance of handing his former sparring partner, the “Gypsy King”, a first professional loss. Last time out, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Alexander Povetkin in March 2021, avenging his own stoppage defeat by the Russian from August 2020. Prior to the pair’s first clash, Whyte had won 11 in a row since his only other professional loss – a knockout by Anthony Joshua in 2015. Now, the “Bodysnatcher” finally gets the chance to win a world title. He and Fury have exhibited mutual respect this week, but tonight they go to war. Follow live updates from Fury vs Whyte and the entire undercard, below.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live updates

Fury knocks out Whyte to defends WBC heavyweight title

A sixth-round uppercut finished off the challenger by TKO

Former sparring partners clashed at Wembley Stadium

Fury has claimed he will retire after the fight

Fury’s half-brother Tommy beats Daniel Bocianski on the undercard

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Story continues

22:50 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:49 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:49 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:48 , Alex Pattle

No way back from this.

Dillian Whyte was stopped by Tyson Fury in Round 6 (Getty Images)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:47 , Alex Pattle

The punch that ended it.

Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium (AFP via Getty Images)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:44 , Alex Pattle

Fury: “I promised my wife, Paris, after the Wilder 3 fight that that would be it.

“I owed it to the fans [to come back to the UK].

“I think this is it, this might be the final curtain for the ‘Gypsy King’, and what a way to go out.”

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:43 , Alex Pattle

Fury: “I’m one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me tonight. He has the heart of a lion.”

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:41 , Alex Pattle

It’s hard to hear what Fury is saying in his post-fight interview, so loud is the crowd.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:41 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury def. Dillian Whyte via sixth-round TKO (2:59).

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:39 , Alex Pattle

Whyte and Fury embrace.

Whyte had parried a Fury jab, but by leaving his right hand high, the challenger seemed to obscure his own vision.

Fury then drilled a clean uppercut into Whyte’s jaw, and the Londoner tumbled back to the canvas.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Whyte almost dives through the ropes after missing with a wild right hand.

Now the heavyweights are back in the centre of the ring, clinching.

Fury shrugs off Whyte, before jabbing the challenger to the body.

Whyte backs Fury into the corner but doesn’t throw anything.

Now Whyte launches a couple of spiteful hooks into the body of Fury…

DOWN GOES WHYTE! AN UPPERCUT DOES IT!

He makes it back to his feet, but then falls into the referee’s arms, it’s all over!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Right straight and left hook to the body by Whyte as he backs up Fury.

Both fighters seem to have settled into orthodox stances by this point.

Whyte stumbles somewhat but seemingly due to his own footwork, rather than a Fury punch.

Whyte misses with a blind left hook and again the crowd cheers. Fury looking much the sharper man.

Fury stuns his challenger with a one-two!! Whyte is breathing heavily and seems to be sporting swelling around his right eye.

(Getty Images)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:28 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

A decent right hook lands for Fury. Now the pair tie up and lean against the ropes. The referee has to force Whyte to separate, and Fury barks at his opponent!

The action resumes and a pawing left hook from Fury creates an opening for a right straight down the pipe.

Whyte seems to graze Fury with a left hook…

A couple of clean one-twos from Fury draw a big reaction from the Wembley crowd.

Again the left hook from Fury sets up an effective right straight; we saw that kind of combination work wonders against Deontay Wilder in Fury’s second clash with the American.

Fury has Whyte missing and the crowd loves it.

Again the heavyweights are warned for taking too long to separate.

Whyte is jabbing from out of range. It’s not getting him anywhere.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Again Whyte backs up Fury and tries for an overhand right, but it’s well wide.

Whyte hooks to the body but misses with a right overhand afterwards, and Fury catches his challenger with a few light but accurate counter punches again.

Much has been made of Whyte’s counter left hook, but ironically that’s been Fury’s best weapon so far.

Both men are standing orthodox at the moment. Fury digs a left uppercut into the stomach of Whyte.

Now Fury stings the “Bodysnatcher” with a couple of jabs and appears to tease Whyte about it.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:19 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Now Whyte is orthodox and Fury is southpaw!

More body jabs from Whyte, who has backed Fury up against the ropes but isn’t throwing any big shots.

Now he tries a right straight to the head but misses! A wild overhand misses, too!

Fury responds by going orthodox and flicking out jabs. A one-two from Fury hits the gloves of his challenger.

Decent jab from Whyte, but the counter shots from Fury are better and lead Whyte to chase the champioon somewhat.

Hard right hook to the body by Whyte. He tries a left hook up top as Fury leans back against the ropes, but he misses.

A good round for Fury.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:15 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Whyte jabs to the chest. He backs Fury into the corner, but the champion slowly circles his way out, feinting jabs.

Whyte steers Fury into another corner, though. He blocks a couple of jabs from the taller Fury, who is standing orthodox at the moment.

A left straight from Whyte, who is standing southpaw, lands to the body of the champion.

Wyte with a right hook to the body now, but it’s been a tentative start.

A left overhand by Whyte is slow and doesn’t trouble Fury, who now takes the centre of the ring.

More body jabs from Whyte. One-two from Fury is blocked.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:11 , Alex Pattle

HERE WE GO!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:11 , Alex Pattle

(Getty Images)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:10 , Alex Pattle

Plenty of applause and cheers for Whyte as he’s announced in the ring, amid many boos as well.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:09 , Alex Pattle

Could this be the last Tyson Fury fight we ever see?

He’s claimed more than once that he will retire after this bout…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:09 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:07 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:07 , Alex Pattle

Indy Sport is predicting Tyson Fury to win via ninth-round TKO…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:06 , Alex Pattle

Time for the national anthem.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:04 , Alex Pattle

Fury emerges to “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G., which segues into “Sex On Fire” by Kings Of Leon.

Fury is sporting the colours of the English flag on St George’s day.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

22:01 , Alex Pattle

“American Pie” plays alongside a video montage covering Tyson Fury’s most remarkable moments.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:54 , Alex Pattle

Whyte, the challenger, is out first.

Well, he’s been announced, but there’s quite a long wait before his music actually hits…

Plenty of boos for the “Bodysnatcher”…

Though, as the Jaws theme gives way to AC/DC’s “Back In Black”, there are quite a few cheers!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:44 , Alex Pattle

One fight left. The WBC heavyweight title is on the line.

It’s Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:42 , Alex Pattle

Ekow Essuman def. Darren Tetley via unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112).

Essuman retains his Commonwealth, British and IBF European welterweight titles!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:40 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 12

Final round. The opponents embrace.

Now Essuman gets after Tetley. Furious shots from the champion, alternating between the body and head of Tetley.

Essuman puts together a few punches, with a right straight the only one that carves an opening in Tetley’s guard.

A well-timed counter right straight stops Tetley in his tracks for a moment.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:36 , Alex Pattle

Fury is hitting pads in his locker room; Whyte is skipping. They’re out next.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:36 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 11

Great work from Essuman here! He drives a right hook into the gut of Tetley, then smashes his challenger with a left hook to the head! A quick combination to the body follows.

Tetley is starting to fade slightly here, it seems…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:32 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 10

Essuman is fighting on the front foot, forcing Tetley to rush his shots slightly.

Effective body work from Essuman in close. He then swings a wide right hook up top, but Tetley evades.

Rear uppercuut lands for Tetley as he moves backwards.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:28 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 9

The welterweights trade jabs, Tetley’s a little more accurate.

Essuman comes forward with winging shots, but he’s off-balance.

He sets himself and grazes Tetley with a left hook, before the opponents briefly clinch.

Another left hook for Essuman, and another!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:24 , Alex Pattle

Fury is shown on the big screen, shadow boxing and dancing in his locker room.

Whyte is doing pull-ups, looking a little less relaxed than the champion.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:23 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 8

A flurry of body hooks by Essuman, then he lands a mean left hook up top as Tetley’s hands are low!

Tetley looks for some respite, leaning on Essuman on the ropes. They move into the centre of the ring but are still holding one another.

It’s not been the most free-flowing bout, but it hasn’t been too bitty either.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:19 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 7

This is turning into a war of attrition.

Essuman tees off to the head of Tetley! A quick combination.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:15 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 6

Tetley evades a flurry from Essuman and touches the champion with a couple of well-timed jabs.

More clean jabs from the challenger. Essuman is swinging big and landing little.

He does connect with a jab, however, and Tetley winces.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:11 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 5

Essuman comes forward and raises his guard as Tetley throws an uppercut and hook to try to keep the champion at bay.

Good head movement from Tetley as he boxes going backwards. Clean right hand from Essuman now, though!

Tetley holds him, but Essuman is launching mean strikes in close.

They separate and Tetley lands a clean one-two.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:08 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 4

A sharp counter left hand seems to stun Essuman slightly.

He slings a right straight into the torso of Tetley.

A right hook conneccts for Tetley, though he doesn’t get all of it.

Essuman now lands a couple of smart, lead left hooks.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:03 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 3

Essuman is doing his best work in close, mainly to the body.

He fires off a good left hook to the head of Tetley in one of many clinches.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

21:00 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 2

The welterweights exchange jabs. Tetley still looks to be the more accurate fighter.

Now a jab lands for Essuman, who starts to improve as the round goes on.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:56 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Tetley – Round 1

Wide left hook to the body by Tetley. Essuman now backs him up. One-two lands for southpaw Tetley.

Essuman just about connects with a right hook to the body as Tetley circles away. Now Essuman jabs low.

Left straight is on the money for Tetley. The pair clinch and Essuman digs in some body shots.

Some messy exchanges now, with neither man landing much of note.

They’re starting to brawl and Essuman connects with a hook up top, his best shot so far.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:47 , Alex Pattle

One more fight before the big one…

Ekow Essuman defends his Commonwealth, BBBofC British and IBF European welterweight titles against Darren Tetley.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:46 , Alex Pattle

A great reaction as Wladimir Klitschko is shown on the big screen with a pre-recorded message, thanking people for their support amid Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:40 , Alex Pattle

Huge cheers for Tyson Fury again as he’s shown on the big screen once more.

The “Gypsy King” is having his hands wrapped.

One more fight, then he’ll be stepping out…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:37 , Alex Pattle

Nick Ball def. Isaac Lowe via sixth-round TKO (1:35).

A brutal stoppage secures Ball the vacant WBC Silver featherweight title!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:37 , Alex Pattle

Ball vs Lowe – Round 6

More left hooks are buried into the right cheek of Lowe. He backs up Ball against the ropes but is hit with a counter uppercut. Ball then skips away. Again he’s forced back against the ropes.

He works his way out and shoves Lowe into the corner. Ball with two fierce left hands and Lowe is out on his feet!!

The referee considers stopping it; Lowe is leaning on the ropes in the corner, his body facing away from Ball but his head turning back.

Ball is allowed to land one more big left, and the referee has now seen enough! The towel comes in at the same time!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:31 , Alex Pattle

Ball vs Lowe – Round 5

A delayed start to the round as Lowe’s cut is checked.

The Morecambe man comes out swinging now. He’s twice caught with counter left hooks. and another.

It seems he’s going for broke. He targets Ball’s body but eats another left hook. And yet another… That shot is there all day for Ball!

Ball shells up as Lowe attacks, before sending a clubbing right hook his opponent’s way.

Lowe lands his own left hook now. He’s showing great spirit.

Another series of left hooks connects for Ball, who is either bleeding from his forehead or wearing Lowe’s blood.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:26 , Alex Pattle

Ball vs Lowe – Round 4

Ball misses with a somewhat disjointed combination. The men trade jabs.

Lowe comes forward now, though his shots don’t seem to be troubling Ball too much.

Ball briefly gets a little reckless with his punches, but he regains composure to land hooks off both wings.

Left hook to the body, right straight to the head by Ball.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:23 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:22 , Alex Pattle

Ball vs Lowe – Round 3

Ball leans to his left and slides an uppercut through Lowe’s guard.

He’s going after the Morecambe fighter here. Lowe is trying to assert himself but is struggling for accuracy at the moment and leaving himself open to counters.

Finally Ball finds a home for an overhand right. He then just misses with another, but the subsequent left hook connects!

Lowe returns fire with a right hook to the ribs of Ball. Lowe looks to be cut around his left eye.

He again hooks to the body but eats a hook to the head at the same time.

Another hard right hand lands for Ball, but he seems to have been bloodied around the nose a little bit.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:19 , Alex Pattle

Ball vs Lowe – Round 2

Lowe flicks out a double-jab, the latter shot landing. Ball is light on his feet.

He lands a clean rear uppercut and then a right hook, and Lowe’s leg buckles underneath him!!

More clean shots from Ball, and Lowe looks hurt. A right hook forces him to hold on.

He manages to buy some time before they separate. Lowe’s senses seem to be coming back to him.

Ball jabs to the body now. He puts down Lowe this time with a left hook upstairs!!

Time is running out in the round; Lowe looks like he’ll make it to the bell… and he does!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:15 , Alex Pattle

A mixed reaction for Whyte as he’s shown on the big screen.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:15 , Alex Pattle

Ball vs Lowe – Round 1

A couple of scrappy entries from Ball, who tries for a wild overhand right and misses.

Lowe backs him up but is happy to wait on his opponent to throw.

Lots of feints from Lowe. Ball lands a left hook up top but doesn’t quite connect cleanly.

Again Ball misses with an overhand right. Lowe is fighting behind his jab.

Lowe flings a combination into his opponent’s ribs.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:11 , Alex Pattle

Liverpudlian Ball is unbeaten at 14-0 (7 KOs). Morecambe fighter Lowe’s professional record is 21-1-3 (6 KOs).

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:08 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury starts to walk out with Lowe and his team, but returns to the locker room in the end.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:06 , Alex Pattle

Isaac Lowe and Nick Ball go head to head next for the vacant WBC Silver featherweight title.

This should be a fun scrap.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:05 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:02 , Alex Pattle

David Adeleye def. Chris Healey via fourth-round TKO (0:52).

Adeleye remains undefeated. He and Healey show mutual respect after the decision is announced.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

20:01 , Alex Pattle

Adeleye vs Healey – Round 4

A slow left hook from Healey barely lands, before he’s sent stumbling backwards by a right straight!

Now a left hook hurts him, and Adeleye only needs one more right straight to force the referee’s hand!

The fight is waved off.

Healey had only just started to take real damage, but his hands were dropping and he looked to have become dazed quickly.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:58 , Alex Pattle

Adeleye vs Healey – Round 3

Adeleye pumps out the jab, mainly to keep Healey at a distance, but one gets through – snapping back Healey’s head.

A rear uppercut and right straight connect for Adeleye. Healey returns fire and draws a big reaction out of Adeleye.

Another snapping jab from Adeleye and a right straight. Better accuracy from Adeleye here and some decent head movement.

He burrows a left hook into Healey’s stomach, before leaning back to evade a right hand from the southpaw.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:54 , Tom Kershaw

Adeleye vs Healey – Round 2

Adeleye switches between the head and body, landing a nice hook into Healey’s fleshy midriff.

Adeleye is still a bit tentative, though, and his punches aren’t causing Healey a great deal of bother.

It’s a little scrappy and the pair repeatedly fall into clinches in the centre of the ring.

Adeleye ends the round with a sharp jab.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:50 , Alex Pattle

Adeleye vs Healey – Round 1

A patient start by Adeleye. Credit to Healey, he’s coming forward.

He even backs up Adeleye against the ropes briefly.

Adeleye with some good head movement, before he digs a harsh left hook into the body.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:46 , Alex Pattle

Adeleye is 8-0 with seven knockouts; Healey is 9-8 (2 KOs).

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:44 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury did in fact call out Jake Paul, by the way, saying: “Get the contract signed, you bum! Let’s get it done once and for all.”

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:43 , Alex Pattle

David Adeleye, a training partner of Tyson Fury, is out next to face Chris Healey in a heavyweight clash.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:37 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury def. Daniel Bocianski via decision (60-54).

On this evidence, does Fury beat Jake Paul if that fight is made? Maybe just…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:35 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury vs Bocianski – Round 6

A series of jabs from Fury to start the final round. Bocianski initiates another clinch.

Fury catches Bocianski on the end of a jab. The Pole tries an overhand right from miles away; unsurprisingly it’s nowhere near Fury.

Fury does look to be breathing heavily, his mouth agape. Bocianski is bleeding from that cut.

Fury fires off three straight shots, but Bocianski is able to partially block.

The Pole makes it to the final bell, but he’ll find that he’s been comfortably outpointed here.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:31 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury vs Bocianski – Round 5

Pawing jabs from Fury and a hard right hook to the ribs.

Down goes Bocianski! He’s quickly back to his feet, but he’s been cut badly around his left eye.

Sharp jab from Fury, then a straight right that snaps back Bocianski’s head. Is this the beginning of the end?

A right hook wobbles the Pole! He falls onto the ropes but stays on his feet.

Another right hook troubles Bocianski, who holds on to Fury to buy time.

They separate and a right hand puts down Bocianski again!

He’s back to his feet and survives to the end of the round! How much does he have left?

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:27 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury vs Bocianski – Round 4

A counter right hook from Fury catches Bocianski in the chest. An uppercut narrowly misses the Pole’s jaw.

Good head movement from Fury after sneaking in a jab, and Bocianski grabs hold of him to keep the Briton still.

They lean against the ropes before being separated late in the frame.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:23 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury vs Bocianski – Round 3

The pair trade left hooks to start the third round.

Two right hooks connect for Fury and then he squeezes an uppercut through Bocianksi’s guard.

One-two from Fury stuns Bocianski slightly, but the Pole fires back with a right hand.

Bocianski now misses with a wild overhand right, though, staggering forward as he does.

He’s caught with a counter right late in the round.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:19 , Alex Pattle

Big cheers as Tyson Fury is shown on the big screen.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:19 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury vs Bocianski – Round 2

A counter right straight staggers Bocianksi!

Fury lands a combination up top and Bocianski backs up…

Fury applying pressure here but Bocianski is able to avoid the heaviest shots.

The light-heavyweights clinch for a significant portion of the round, but now they’re free again…

Fury light on his feet as he looks to pick his punches.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:15 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fury vs Bocianski – Round 1

Fury presses forward, flicking out jabs. Already there’s been a fair bit of grappling when the men get close.

Decent one-two by Fury to a crouching Bocianski.

Now a double-jab from Fury, with the latter of the two shots connecting.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:10 , Alex Pattle

The next bout sees Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of Tyson – take on Daniel Bocianski in a light-heavyweight contest.

Tommy Fury (left) and Daniel Bocianski (Action Images via Reuters)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

19:00 , Alex Pattle

Just a slight wait until the next bout, which will be the first televised contest of the evening.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the fights tonight:

What channel is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on? PPV in the UK and US tonight

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:56 , Alex Pattle

Here are the latest odds ahead of the main event…

Fury to win – 1/5

Whyte to win – 7/2

Draw – 25/1

And method of victory…

Fury by KO/TKO – 8/11

Fury by decision – 23/10

Whyte by KO/TKO – 9/2

Whyte by decision – 20/1

All odds via Betfair.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:50 , Alex Pattle

Karol Itauma def. Michal Ciach via second-round TKO.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:49 , Alex Pattle

Itauma vs Ciach – Round 2

It’s all forward pressure from Itauma, who is almost landing at will now. He alternates between jabs up top and hooks to the body.

Ciach is doing his best to defend himself, but a high guard and zero head movement will only get you so far.

A lot of Itauma’s jabs are piercing that guard, too.

A decent combination from Itauma, and again Ciach takes a knee in the corner! He beats the referee’s count, but the fight is waved off anyway!

No need for the Pole to take any more punishment.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:45 , Alex Pattle

Itauma vs Ciach – Round 1

Itauma lands a jab as Ciach misses with a wild left hook. Itauma pressing forward early on.

He backs up Ciach against the ropes and lands body hooks off both wings.

Ciach then plods forward with his hands up. He feints a one-two – or thinks better of it, midway through throwing – and Itauma seizes the chance to throw another couple of hooks to the body.

Itauma starts to pour on more shots and Ciach can only shell up. He starts to wither, stumbles back and then takes a knee.

He beats the referee’s count but won’t be in here much longer, it seems…

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:41 , Alex Pattle

Now we have Briton Karol Itauma vs Poland’s Michal Ciach in a light-heavyweight match-up.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:32 , Alex Pattle

Radoi is shadow boxing while we wait for the decision. Plenty of energy still in the Romanian.

Royston Barney-Smith def. Constantin Radoi via decision (40-36).

The right result, and Radoi (now 0-11) applauds Barney-Smith. Radoi seems happy just to be here.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:30 , Alex Pattle

Barney-Smith vs Radoi – Round 4

Final round. Radoi still missing, Barney-Smith landing some sharp jabs.

He connects with a quick lead uppercut before looping a right hook around his opponent’s guard.

Big swings from Barney-Smith now and he misses with a right hook and left straight up top.

He’s surely ahead and just seems to be seeing if the finish might be on. He backs up as Radoi lunges forward.

Radoi lands a right hand upstairs then digs some right hooks into his opponent’s body after grabbing the Briton.

The final bell sounds.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:26 , Alex Pattle

Barney-Smith vs Radoi – Round 3

Radoi again looks to start the round on top but is met with resistance, Barney-Smith firing a left straight onto his opponent’s gloves.

Barney-Smith is largely working behind his jab now, though he’s still looking for the counter left straight when he can.

He lands one such punch to the body of Radoi, who is struggling to land anything of note at the moment.

A couple of jabs seem to just about get through for Barney-Smith, and Radoi walks onto a rear uppercut.

Radoi misses with a hook as the round ends.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:22 , Alex Pattle

Barney-Smith vs Radoi – Round 2

Radoi tries to assert himself with some jabs, before the men end up tying up one another in a clinch.

They separate and Barney-Smith now comes forward. Radoi grabs hold of him and there’s nearly a clash of heads.

The referee is forced to separate them a couple more times, though Barney-Smith sneaks in a right hook to the head in the latest clinch.

Decent counter left straight from the Briton, though Radoi blocks some of it. Now Radoi tries a left hook while lunging forward, but he hits air. Good footwork from Barney-Smith.

This time Radoi finds a home for that lunging left hook, however! That’s his best shot so far.

Still, Barney-Smith ends the round with forward pressure.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:18 , Alex Pattle

Barney-Smith vs Radoi – Round 1

A great reaction for “Sugar Boy Roy”, Barney-Smith. He’s 1-0 as a professional after a promising amateur career.

Lots of pawing feints, before Radoi enters and Barney-Smith tries to land some counter left hooks. It’s a bit of a messy exchange, though.

Again Barney-Smith just misses with a left hook. He’s pressing forward now, though. Decent right straight to the body by Radoi, but still he’s backed up against the ropes.

A rapid rear uppercut connects for Barney-Smith, and the southpaw follows it with a right hook! Radoi tries to soak up the pressure as his opopoonent pours it on…

Stinging jab by Barney-Smith after Radoi is able to find some space. Radoi makes it out of the round without too much trouble in the end.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:11 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Royston Barney-Smith takes on Constantin Radoi in another super-featherweight bout.

Both men are in the ring!

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

18:05 , Alex Pattle

The first fight of the night sees Kurt Walker comfortably outpoint fellow super-featherweight Stefan Nicolae over four rounds!

Walker remains unbeaten in doing so.

MTK Global to ‘cease operations’ following Daniel Kinahan allegations

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s a story that has been simmering away in the background all week…

The boxing management company MTK Global is “to cease operations” by the end of the month following the sanctioning of its founder Daniel Kinahan by the United States government.

Kinahan was last week named as the alleged leader of a cartel responsible for smuggling drugs into Europe and the US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered rewards of up to £3.8 million for information leading to his arrest. The Irishman, who has no criminal convictions and has always denied any wrongdoing, co-founded MTK Global, one of world boxing’s biggest management companies with a stable of around 200 fighters, in 2012.

Kinahan appeared to cut ties with MTK Global in 2017, although Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has suggested in recent days that he was still involved in the operations of the company.

Tyson Fury, who was listed on MTK Global’s website as one of its fighters, said on Tuesday that he had “absolutely zero” business with Kinahan.

More here:

MTK Global to ‘cease operations’ following Daniel Kinahan allegations

Whyte can cause chaos against Fury and succeed where Wilder failed

17:30 , Alex Pattle

The of a referee waving his hands before Fury’s eyes remains elusive.

It is a major reason why so many fans find it difficult to envision Dillian Whyte conjuring a knockout blow tonight. Through 32 fights now, no one has managed it. No one has managed to beat Fury at all.

As the 33-year-old has said repeatedly – someone will have to nail him to the canvas.

And if the most hellacious hitter in heavyweight history could not do so across three contests, how can Whyte?

Here’s how:

Whyte can cause chaos against Fury and succeed where Wilder failed

The bloody fairytale behind Dillian Whyte’s long journey to Tyson Fury

17:15 , Steve Bunce

The boxing story has been told before many times – about the bullets, the blood, the underdog, the sacrifices, the belief and the wait for justice in a ring.

Dillian Whyte has made the tale his own.

Whyte removed a bullet from his leg once with a knife. He never wanted to bother his beloved mother. He sewed up a slash wound for the same reason. On the streets of south London, Whyte was shot twice, stabbed three times and was a proud father at 13. He was a ruthless baby having babies.

“I’m not meant to be here,” Whyte told me last week in Portugal. He is right.

Full article here:

The bloody fairytale behind Dillian Whyte’s long journey to Tyson Fury

How much will Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte earn for fight tonight?

17:00 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid with his effort of approximately £30million, which beat the £23m put forward by Dillian Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Both were record bids in the history of boxing.

An 80/20 per cent purse split was agreed in favour of champion Fury, though the split only relates to 90 per cent of the overall winning bid (£27m) – because the promoter must deposit the other 10 per cent.

As such, Fury will thus take home approximately £21.5m, while Whyte receives around £5.5m.

The winner will receive the 10 per cent deposit (£3m).

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for fight?

More on the line for Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte than just a world title

16:45 , Alex Pattle

On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, the crazy numbers in the Tyson Fury game continue with his homecoming, writes Steve Bunce.

Fury fights his old, old friend Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world and the best part of about £25m. But, you probably know all that, those are the simple facts and figures.

There are other numbers that make up the complicated tale behind Fury and his bandwagon of hope and inspiration. Fury has fallen headfirst from that wagon many times on the road to the Wembley ring; the road with twisted turnpikes, great pain, suffering and criticism. And a healthy dose of redemption on both sides of the ropes. His battle with good, bad and mad has been very public.

There is more than just a title fight at Wembley on Saturday night. It might just be the endgame in one of boxing’s most lurid and watchable tales.

Full article here:

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte finally fight with more than a title on the line

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

16:26 , Alex Pattle

One of the biggest heavyweight fights in British boxing history is upon us. Tonight, at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will clash in front of 94,000 fans with the WBC title on the line.

Fury, 33, has claimed that he will sail off into the sunset after this bout, retiring from boxing with or without a victory over his challenger, who has waited years for a shot at a world heavyweight title. Fury, who previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, won the WBC strap from Deontay Wilder in the second fight of their trilogy of instant classics. He stopped the American in the seventh round in 2020 to earn vindication after being denied a title win in their first meeting – a 2018 contest that ended as a controversial split draw. In his most recent bout, in October, Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) finished Wilder again to retain the gold in the most dramatic of fights, and many in the sport are predicting a similar affair this evening.

Whyte, 34, has a proclivity for turning bouts into brawls, and that is surely his best chance of handing his former sparring partner, the “Gypsy King”, a first professional loss. Last time out, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Alexander Povetkin in March 2021, avenging his own stoppage defeat by the Russian from August 2020. Prior to the pair’s first clash, Whyte had won 11 in a row since his only other professional loss – a knockout by Anthony Joshua in 2015. Now, the “Bodysnatcher” finally gets the chance to win a world title. He and Fury have exhibited mutual respect this week, but tonight they go to war.