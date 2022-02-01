‘Respect’ Director Liesel Tommy Talks Creative Process – The Hamden Journal

Welcome to another episode of The Hamden Journal’s Scene 2 Seen Podcast.

Today’s guest is Liesel Tommy, the director and executive producer of the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic Respect which stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, and Marlon Wayans.

The director has some amazing credits on her resume including The Walking Dead, Insecure, and Queen Sugar just to name a few. With all of her amazing television work, Respect is Tommy’s first feature film which The Hamden Journal’s own Pete Hammond remarks is “…The distinct voice of Aretha herself that we see playing over much of the end credits. It is very powerful indeed, but also a reminder of just how brilliantly her casting choice did right by her. This is Jennifer Hudson’s triumph merged with the spirit and guidance from an even greater voice above. Hudson’s performance is an electrifying sight to behold.”

The movie shows Tommy is not only a talented director, but her distinct directing choices speak directly to Franklin’s lived-in cultural experience. While the end result has garnered Jennifer Hudson one of her best roles, the creating the film and getting it done was not easy.

On today’s show Leisel Tommy and I dive deep into Respect’s process and development, in addition we get real about the challenges she faced as a first time film director, and the challenges she faced as a Black woman in an industry not known for its exclusivity.