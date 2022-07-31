Residents of Crimea see the real threat of transferring the war to the peninsula Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 31 JULY, 2022, 12:26

The population’s mood in Russian-occupied Crimea has changed: it is becoming clear that the threat of war on the peninsula’s territory is becoming a reality.

Source: representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, in an interview with Radio Liberty’s regional news outlet “Crimea.Realities”

Quote from Skibitskyi: “Gradually, this is reaching the population of Crimea. We are monitoring those issues that relate to such public sentiments.

I will say this: first of all, people have changed: those who have relatives on the territory of the [Ukrainian] state – in Kyiv or Kharkiv, or relatives in the occupied territories, where villages and cities were simply destroyed. And second, for those people whose brothers, sons, fathers have died…the threat of the war coming to the territory of Crimea is already becoming a reality.”

