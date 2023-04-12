Residents of California city demand removal of 30-year-old ‘phallic’ statue

This California statue is facing stiff resistance from some community members.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday in favor of creating a committee to contemplate the fate of a 30-year-old statue outside of an administration building that numerous residents claim resembles a “phallic symbol,” according to local reports.

“This is a phallic symbol, and it’s very uncomfortable to walk into this building. Not every woman in this building apparently sees it that way, but there are some that feel offended to walk to the building … ” Hollister resident Elia Salinas told the board of the statue outside the San Benito County Administrative Building, KSBW reported.

“I feel that the board needs to be sensitive of public sentiment, that sentiment has been there for a long long time since it was put up there,” another resident, Valerie, said..

The artist, Richard Deutsch, told the board that the piece was inspired by the landscape at Pinnacles National Park which is about 30 miles south of Hollister.





“So, what I did was I chose some of the formations as being the center point for the project in front of your county building,” Deutsch said.

Despite the artist’s protests, some would “not tolerate” having the statue there any longer.

“An 8-foot stone sculpture that just happens to look like a penis, I will not tolerate that message from my county government,” said Cheryl Von Booth.





San Benito County supervisor Mindy Sotelo agreed that the statue was “a bit tasteless.”

Fellow supervisor Dom Zanger argued back that not every piece of art willl be universally liked, “and that’s ok.”

With a majority of three to two votes, the board agreed to form a committee to look into replacing the statue or placing a plaque in front of it to explain what it represents, according to KSBW.





The three women on the board voted in favor of doing something about the statue, while the two men voted against it.

Removing the statue could cost an estimated $20,000-$50,000, according to county officials.