‘Resident Alien’ Nabs Early Season 3 Renewal at Syfy

Syfy’s Resident Alien will be staying on Earth for a while longer.

The NBCUniversal cable network has given an early third-season renewal to the series. The pickup comes three weeks ahead of Resident Alien’s return for the back half of its second season on Aug. 10.

Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk as Harry, an extraterrestrial who’s sent to Earth on a mission to destroy all humans. After crash landing, he takes on the identity of a doctor and struggles with the moral ambiguity of his mission. The second half of season two will deal with the fallout from Asta’s (Sara Tomko) actions to save Harry’s life.

The show’s cast also includes Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garrettson, Alice Wetterlund and Judah Prehn.

Resident Alien has been a solid performer for Syfy. The first half of season two averaged 2.3 million viewers per episode after a week of delayed viewing, according to Nielsen figures. Syfy says that across all airings and all platforms, the show’s audience grows to almost 11 million viewers.

Universal Studio Group’s UCP produces the series, which is based on a Dark Horse comic by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Chris Sheridan created the show and executive produces with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV.

