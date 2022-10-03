Rescues are underway on Sanibel Island, FL Hurricane Ian’s death rate continues to climb

Associated Press

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. Ben Bertat found 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his house by Lake Harney off North Jungle Street in a rural part of Seminole County, north of Orlando, after kayaking to it Sunday morning. Only a day earlier, there had been no water.