‘Rescind the Doctrine’ protest greets pope at mass

Reuters

Cree singer reflects on ‘speaking the law’ to Pope Francis

A Cree woman who captured global attention with her anguished song before Pope Francis on Monday said she was moved to do so when he donned a gifted feathered headdress without first removing his skullcap – something she saw as disrespectful. Si Pih Ko, a Cree woman from Manitoba, stood in her beaded regalia and belted out an ancient Cree song – “Our village” – with a rhythm similar to the Canadian national anthem as tears streamed down her face. Shaking with emotion, Si Pih Ko, 45, ended her song with a statement on indigenous law, fist raised, before turning her back and walking away.