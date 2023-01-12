Republicans Want to Abolish the IRS; How That Would Hit Your Wallet

Republicans Want to Abolish the IRS; How That Would Hit Your Wallet

by

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was captivating a live audience with coverage of historically numerous votes for his new title, it was no secret he was making concessions to win votes from a small group of skeptical Republicans. This is what it would take to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and McCarthy was up to the task.

The group of representatives, known as the House Freedom Caucus, are largely right-wing activists who are temperamentally opposed to compromise. They demanded promises from McCarthy, extracting deals that suited their agenda while forcing an astonishing 15 separate votes in the House before finally electing McCarthy speaker in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.