Republicans outraged over release of criminal migrants into US

Republican lawmakers blasted President Joe Biden following the revelation Thursday that immigration officials are releasing migrants with criminal records into the US.

“Joe Biden is failing to enforce our rule of law and pouring violent criminals into our communities in the cover of night,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The Post.

“The Biden Administration must reverse course and put the interest and safety of the American people first and secure the border and deport these illegals now,” the chair of the House Republican Conference added.

Rep. Michael Carey (R-Ohio) tweeted, “We already knew that the Biden Administration could care less about our immigration laws, but it appears they have no regard for the safety of our communities either.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) posted: “Democrats want criminals on our streets. They are willfully endangering Americans.”

Fox News footage shows ICE agents releasing groups of adult male migrants at the San Antonio airport in Texas. Bill Melugin/Fox News

Another GOP congressman from Texas, August Pfluger, called the administration’s actions, “Unacceptable & flagrant disregard for our National security.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is holding border security meetings with counterparts from other states. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Rep. Barry Moore claims President Joe Biden is threatening to turn every state into “a border state.” Bill Melugin/Fox News

Rep. Fred Keller (R-Penn) said that “the Biden administration caved to partisan pressure without a plan of its own” and contrasted the president’s border policies with those of former President Donald Trump.

“The results have been disastrous,” he tweeted.

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) said that Biden’s White House “has given the green light for illegal immigrants to come into our communities.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik accuses President Joe Biden of “pouring violent criminals into our communities.” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Biden is trying to hide the ongoing border crisis from the American people, but he has made every state a border state. This is UNACCEPTABLE,” he tweeted.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) tweeted, “Oversight is necessary on this issue as the Pres has crippled our national security w/ his open border policies.”

“Reports from ICE agents that this travel is ultimately paid for by the fed gov would be an inexcusable misuse of taxpayer dollars & should be investigated thoroughly,” he added.

Rep. Troy Nehls blasts Democrats for “willfully endangering Americans,” by releasing migrants with criminal records. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Also Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 11 other state attorneys general held a border security briefing in Weslaco, just north of the Rio Grande, which separates the US from Mexico.

“Joe Biden doesn’t care about victims of human trafficking,” Abbott said, according to TV station KXAN.

“If he cared, he would step up and do something about it, but he does not care about the carnage that he’s causing to lives and communities across the entire country.”