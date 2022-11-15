Republicans one win away from regaining control of House

Republicans secured five more House seats Monday night to move the party one win away from regaining control of the chamber.

GOP candidates prevailed in New York, California and Arizona – boosting Republicans to a 217-to-205 seat lead over the Democrats six days after Election Day.

With 14 seats still yet to be called, Democrats would need to win all of them in order to retain a miraculous, and unlikely, majority hold.

President Biden acknowledged the Democrats’ slim prospects earlier Monday even before the latest batch of races were called in favor of Republicans.

“I think we’re going to get very close in the House, but I don’t — I think it’s gonna be very close, but I don’t think we’re going to make it,” Biden told reporters following a news conference in Bali, Indonesia.

Among those victorious Monday night was Republican Brandon Williams, who defeated Democrat Frank Conole to replace retiring GOP Rep. John Katko in upstate New York’s 22nd District.

Democrats would need to win all 14 seats that have yet to be called in order to take control of the House. Getty Images

The race between Williams and Conole, both Navy vets, was tight, but the GOP candidate triumphed with the help of national Republicans who targeted the Democrat with ads on rising crime and controversial bail reforms.

In two other contests decided Monday night in Arizona, GOP Rep. David Schweikert edged out Democrat Jevin Hodge and Republican Juan Ciscomani scored a victory over Democrat Kirsten Engel.

And in California, Republican Reps. Ken Calvert and Michelle Steel won their respective races.

With one more win in the House, Republicans would regain the majority after four years out of power.