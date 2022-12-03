Republicans blast Twitter after Elon Musk censorship report

Furious Republicans kept up their barrage Saturday against Twitter’s partisan censors in the wake of new owner Elon Musk’s bombshell document drop revealing political censorship at the social media giant.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant!” tech investor and GOP donor Peter Thiel told The Post, praising Musk — his longtime colleague and sometime rival — for releasing behind-the-scenes details about the shady 2020 decision to muzzle The Post and its scoop about Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop ahead of the presidential election.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the censorship was a page out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook.

“Leftists hate your freedom,” the Republican tweeted. “Like the CCP — and all despots — they want to silence all dissent.”

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan — who, as incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will helm an anticipated congressional investigation into social media bias — said the document drop “proves the left no longer believes in the First Amendment.”

Ted Cruz said the censorship was a page out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook.

Jim Jordan said the censorship report “proves the left no longer believes in the First Amendment.”

Elon Musk’s document drop revealed political censorship at Twitter.



“That’s why they want to have the FBI talking to social media platforms and changing and influencing what they put up there,” Jordan told Fox News Radio, citing new evidence that FBI agents held weekly “disinformation” meetings with Twitter and Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“That is scary because the Left says, if you don’t agree with me, you’re not allowed to talk,” Jordan said. “And if you try, we’re going to come after you.”