Republicans accuse Adam Schiff of allowing Colbert staff into Capitol

A camera crew for Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” was given unlawful access to the Congressional offices by longtime California Democrat Adam Schiff, House Republicans claim.

“Adam Schiff’s cronies snuck in Stephen Colbert’s staff to the US Capitol and facilitated unauthorized reconnaissance tours of GOP offices,” said an official account for the House Judiciary Committee Republicans.

“On the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, @RepAdamSchiff’s cronies sneak in Stephen Colbert’s staffers and provide unauthorized reconnaissance tours of Republican offices throughout Capitol Hill,” they added in a follow-up message, which included an embedded Fox News segment on the arrests by host Jesse Watters.

The Colbert crew, which included Late Show staffers Jake Plunkett, Allison Martinez, Tyrone Dean, Stephen Romond, Nicoletta Green, Brendan Hurley, Robert Smigel, Josh Comers and David Feldman, were busted by US Capitol Police around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Longworth House Office Building.

Nine crew members for Colbert’s show were arrested by Capitol police for “unlawful entry.” Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

House Republicans accused Rep. Adam Schiff of letting a camera crew for Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” into the Capitol’s congressional offices. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Smigel is a longtime comedian most known as the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. The Colbert gang had been around the Capitol all that day filming interviews surrounding the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings.

All nine reportedly spent the night in jail and were released Friday.

Capitol police said they were changed with “unlawful entry” and that “this is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the US Attorney,” Fox News reported.

The Colbert crew included comedian Robert Smigel. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some conservatives online were quick to draw comparisons to the Jan. 6 riot itself. Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted many of those who stormed the Capitol that day had themselves been charged with unlawful entry, and are now facing serious jail time.

“Stephen Colbert’s producers just committed insurrection at the US Capitol,” he said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) asked, “Why was @StephenAtHome’s staff breaking federal law and at my office last night?”

“Was this an illegal reconnaissance tour or a full-on insurrection? Did they go in? Did Stephen fund this? Is he being charged? I’m demanding answers,” she said.