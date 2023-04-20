Republican radio host Larry Elder launches 2024 White House bid

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder announced Thursday that he is jumping into the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, joining a growing field of candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

“I am announcing I am running for the presidency of the United States,” Elder told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I feel I have a moral, a religious and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and to me — and that is why I’m doing it,” he said.

The 70-year-old political commentator told Carlson that his campaign will focus on issues related to border security, crime and the “maligning of the police.”

Elder also noted that he intends to rebuke the “disgraceful lie” that the United States is systemically racist and bring attention to the “lack of fathers in the home.”

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” Elder wrote in a statement posted on Twitter after his announcement.





Former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. AP

His campaign slogan appears to be “We have a country to save!”

Elder was Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top opponent during an unsuccessful 2021 effort in the state to recall the governor over his pandemic response.

Elder is slated to speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition this weekend, where he will be joined by other 2024 GOP presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who launched an exploratory committee last week.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have also launched 2024 presidential campaigns.