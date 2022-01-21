A Republican group is calling out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The Republican Accountability Project, a conservative group opposed to Donald Trump that’s been going after the former president’s enablers, is placing 50 billboards and bus stop ads in McCarthy’s home district and in Washington, D.C., as seen in these mock-up images:

(Photo: Republican Accountability Project)

“Kevin McCarthy was one of the few people who spoke to Trump during the January 6 attack,” RAP executive director Sarah Longwell said in a news release. “It’s time for him to tell the American people what he knows.”

The billboards will be visible for up to four weeks and the organization has an online map showing their locations.

Shortly after the insurrection, McCarthy said that Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack, which was carried out by his supporters as they attempted to block the certification of the 2020 election.

“No if, ands or buts,” McCarthy said in January 2021.

He quickly changed his tune, not only publicly absolving Trump of blame but also traveling to Mar-a-Lago to curry favor. Since then, McCarthy has attempted to block and stymie investigations into the Jan. 6 assault, and has refused to cooperate after being asked to testify by the House select committee handling the probe.

“What are you hiding, Kevin McCarthy?” the ads ask.

That’s not the only ad about the U.S. Capitol attack generating attention. The progressive PAC MeidasTouch will run a spot on Fox News on Sunday to remind viewers that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called the Jan. 6 rioters who assaulted the Capitol “terrorists.”

That’s a no-no on Fox News, which has frequently aired discredited conspiracy theories about the attack. Cruz later apologized on-air for using the word.

MeidasTouch wants viewers to know Cruz has used the term correctly and repeatedly:

